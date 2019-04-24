Vern Schneider funeral held

Funeral services for Vernard “Vern” Schneider, 96, of Mobridge, were held on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Zion Lutheran Church.

Burial was in the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan, N.D., under the direction of Kesling Funeral Home of Mobridge.

Vern passed away on Friday, April 19, at Mobridge Regional Hospital.

Vern was born on Dec. 17, 1922, to William and Emma (Werre) Schneider in rural Campbell County, north of Java. He attended grade school in rural Campbell County. Vern graduated from Java High School in 1942. He started at Aberdeen Commercial College and from there was drafted into military service in September of 1944. He took basic training at Camp Hood, Texas, and following that reported to Fort Ord, Calif., and was shipped overseas on Feb. 17, 1945. Vern served with the American Division at Cebu in the Philippine Islands. On Jan. 7, 1946, Vern was sent to Tokyo, Japan, and then to the northern most island, Hokkaido, Japan. He was discharged from his service on Sept. 18, 1946, at the rank of Corporal TCS and had earned the medals of Good Conduct, Victory, Army Occupation, Asiatic Pacific Medal and Philippine Liberation Medal.

On July 2, 1950, Vern married Ella Mertz in Bowdle. They farmed two miles north of Java for 10 years before moving to Mobridge in 1959. He worked for Western Builders before starting at the Mobridge Water Treatment Plant where he worked for 22 years. Their son, Steven, was born on March 15, 1954.

Vern belonged to Zion Lutheran Church and the American Legion. He enjoyed fishing and gardening.

He was affectionately called “Pa” by his son, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Vern is survived by his wife of 68 years, Ella of Mobridge; son, Steve (Theresa) Schneider of Mobridge; grandsons, Scott (Mandy) Schneider of Sioux Falls and Steve (Nicole) Schneider, Jr. of Mobridge; granddaughters, Lisa (Cody) Mathues of Parkers Prairie, Minn., and Amanda (Jake) Tesch of Watertown; sister, Della (Leland) Berndt of Mobridge; brother, Delbert (Joan) Schneider of Garland, Texas; 11 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Emma; two brothers, Raymond (Ernestine) Schneider and Ervin (Lydia) Schneider; and two sisters, Hilda (Merle) Wahl and Meta Lang.