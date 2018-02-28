Verna Raba passes in Spearfish

Verna Raba, 98, Selby and most recently of Spearfish, died Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, at Edgewood Vista Assisted Living in Spearfish. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 1, 2018, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, Selby, led by Father Thomas Clement, Celebrant and Deacon Marcus Raba.

Interment follows at Selby Memorial Gardens under the direction of Lien Funeral Home of Bowdle.

Ushers will be Marvin Kindel and Craig Mickelson. Organist will be Deb Dumdie and St. Anthony’s Church Choir will sing. Lectors will be Paul Klokstad and Pamela Raba. Offertory gift bearers will be Florence Karst and Don Raba. Mass servers will be Carson Hirsch and Camden Hirsch.

Verna Martha Horvath, daughter of Viktoria (Kovach) and Mike Horvath, was born Sept. 7, 1919, at Bowdle. She attended West Spring Valley Grade School and Java High School. In 1939 she moved to Illinois. She married Mark Raba at Harvey, Ill., on Feb. 26, 1949. They settled near Selby where they farmed and raised six children. They retired from farming and in 1982 moved into a home they had purchased in Selby. They lived there until 2000 when they moved into the Hillcrest Apartments. Mark died July 7, 2011, and since October 2013 Verna lived in Spearfish.

Verna is survived by two sons, Marcus (Pamela) Raba of Power, Mont., and Kenneth Raba of Wimberley, Texas; four daughters, Veronica (Charles) Wager of Gettysburg, Margaret Crofutt of Spearfish, Gloria (Paul) Klokstad of Westhope, N.D., and Irene (Craig) Mickelson of Aberdeen; 26 grandchildren, 48 great-grandchildren and 13 great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to Mark, Verna was preceded in death by her father on Oct. 6, 1979, her mother on July 24, 1976, and five siblings.