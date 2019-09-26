Vernon Johnson passes away in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Memorial services for Vernon Johnson, 88, of Minneapolis, Minn., will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Norway Lutheran Church, Glenham.

Inurnment will be at the church cemetery under the direction of Kesling Funeral Home of Mobridge.

Vern passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.

Vern was born on Feb. 16, 1931, in Mobridge, to Joe and Augusta “Tootsie” Johnson. He grew up on his parent’s farm in Mound City and attended Augustana Academy high school in Canton. After high school, he served in Japan during the Korean War, returning home to earn a degree in accounting at the University of Denver.

While working for Arthur Andersen as a CPA in Chicago, Ill., he met and married Marlene Anderson on March 4, 1964, in Bloomington, Ill. They later moved to Johnstown, N.Y., for a position with General Telephone & Electronics (GTE), where the couple welcomed Katherine to the family on Aug. 9, 1967, and Timothy on Dec. 19, 1969.

The family moved to Dallas, Texas, in 1979, where Vern retired in 1982 as a Controller. He ran his own tax and financial advisory company for a few years before moving to Oregon in 1987, living in Coos Bay for one year before settling in Philomath, where they lived for 22 years.

They moved to Boutwells Landing senior living in Stillwater, Minn., in 2010. Vern moved to Walker Methodist Place in Minneapolis after Marlene’s death in 2017.

Vern is survived by his daughter, Kathy (Rick) Altman of Minneapolis; son, Tim (Kathleen) Johnson of Yardley, Pa.; grandchildren, Oscar, Paige and Tessa; and sister, Twyla Nelson of Mitchell.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Augusta Johnson and his wife, Marlene Johnson.