Vernon Kalmbach retired to Bowdle

Vernon L. Kalmbach, 84, of Bowdle, died Tuesday, March 27, 2018, at Bowdle Healthcare Center.

Graveside services at Mobridge City Cemetery will be announced later this spring.

Vernon Lee Kalmbach, son of Jacob and Ella (Neumiller) Kalmbach, was born at Akaska on Sept. 26, 1933. He was brought up in Akaska and attended Akaska School.

Following his schooling, he worked as a farmhand around Akaska and was employed at the Black Hills Ordinance Depot in Igloo along with his brother Donald.

Vernon served his country in the United States Army, being inducted on July 30, 1953. He married Christine W. Thalmann in Munich, Germany, on Dec. 1, 1955. Vernon was honorably discharged on July 28, 1956, and settled in Renton, Wash., where he was employed as a carpenter for several years.

In 1984, he relocated to Spearfish where he owned and operated a gas station for two years.

In 1986, he settled in Auburn, Wash., where he resumed his carpentry career.

Vernon retired in October of 2003 and moved to Bowdle where he lived the rest of his life.

In addition to fishing, Vernon enjoyed searching for agates and artifacts such as arrowheads.

Vernon is survived by his daughter, Janice (Alex Mac-Lean) Bangs of West Linn, Ore.; his brother, Donald (Beverly) Kalmbach of Concord, Calif.; his sister, Marlene (Elmer) Greger of Bowdle; two grandchildren, Blake and Sophie; and his special friend, Bonnie West of Bowdle.

He was preceded in death by his father on Dec. 19, 1959; his mother on March 24, 1983; two brothers, Merle and Richard (in infancy); and his sister, Jane Stern.

Services are in care of Lien Funeral Home of Bowdle.