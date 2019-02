Vincent “Bock” Aberle was the eighth child born of 12, at home on the family farm northeast of Trail City, on Nov. 5, 1939. Vincent grew up working on his family farm. He left home at an early age, where he began working with local veterinarian, Doc Azelton. He had a love for animals and was introduced to flying by Doc. The Azelton’s became like a second family to him. He worked and was trained under Doc as well as lived with them for several years.

Vincent graduated from high school in Mobridge. It was there his nickname Bock first stuck. He attended college in Brookings and was a rodeo cowboy all through high school. He was High School Champion bull rider in 1957, bareback and All-Around Champion Cowboy in 1959. His first saddle was the one he won with the bareback and all-around titles. He was very proud of that saddle. Vincent graduated from South Dakota State University with a bachelor’s degree on animal science and competed in rodeos throughout the West during his time away from school.

In 1966, he enlisted in the Army and graduated Officer Candidate School.

He married Patricia Landis on Sept. 6, 1969. They have four children: Richard, August 1970; Theresa, January 1973; Marie, November 1974; and Michael, February 1976.

Vincent made the Army his career as a pilot trained in fixed-wing and helicopters (rotary). He served in the Vietnam War and was shot down in 1968. While on leave, he met Patricia. He was awarded many medals for his duty in Vietnam, including the Distinguished Flying Cross, the Bronze Start with Valor and three Purple Hearts. During his Army career, they were stationed in Alabama, Texas, Germany, Illinois, Washington, California and Colorado.

Vincent retired from the military in 1985 and chose Colorado to settle. He got back in the air, working for Federal Express and Corporate Air and went into full retirement in 1998.

In retirement, he continued to enjoy the outdoors, hunting, fishing and golfing. Vincent was a true family man who enjoyed time with family, especially his grandchildren. He attended any sports event or program his grandkids were a part of.

Vincent was inducted into the All Cowboy and Arena Champions Hall of Fame in October 2017.

Throughout his life, Vincent measured all his actions with his deep Catholic faith.

Friends and family had to twist his arm to receive recognition for his life achievements. He was a quiet, fearless hero, a loving husband, father and grandfather, who never met a stranger. He would sit and talk with anyone who had the spare time in sharing and listening to stories, especially about flying or golf. He lit up a room with his joy for life and his laughter and humor that he found in all situations, a truly genuine man.

Vincent is survived by his wife, Patricia Aberle of Hudson, Colo.; children, Richard (Sara) Aberle of Thornton, Colo., Theresa (Stephen) Schreck of Colleyville, Texas, Marie (Scott) Davis of Niwot, Colo., and Michael (Ingrid) Aberle of Brighton, Colo.; grandchildren, Aaron, Alexander, Noah and Sawyer, Annelisa and Byron, Rhett and Taylor, Madison and Kyler; nine siblings, Elvira (Ed) Buzicky of Minneapolis, Minn., Andrew (Keva) Aberle of Timber Lake, Al (Janice) Aberle of Promise, Marian (Bob) Gilbert of Peoria, Ariz., Ramona (Blaine) Young of Rapid City, Annette (Bob) North of Niceville, Fla., and Janice Aberle of Washington.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Frances, and brothers, Dennis and Gene.

A Mass of Christan Burial was held Feb. 15, 2019, in Colleyville.

Graveside services were held Feb. 22, 2019, at Fort Logan National Cemetery, Denver, Colo., with full military honors.