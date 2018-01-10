Violet Berndt loved to cook and garden

Funeral services for Violet Berndt, 81, of Herreid, will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018, at Herreid Baptist Church.

Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery under the direction of Kesling Funeral Home of Mobridge.

Violet died on Jan. 7, 2018, at Mobridge Regional Hospital after a brief illness.

Violet was born on Oct. 30, 1936, in Emmons County, N.D., the daughter of Fred and Christine Schaffer. They moved to Pollock while she was very young.

She married Lauren Berndt on Jan. 22, 1954, in Herreid, and worked with Lauren side-by-side running their farm and dairy operation, while raising their children: Ken, Lyle, Carol and Cheryl.

Violet loved to cook and garden. After she was married, she was baptized in the Herreid Baptist Church where she became a member of and ultimately very involved with the church.

Violet is survived by her husband, Lauren of Herreid; children, Kenneth (Tammie) Berndt of Mandan, N.D., Lyle (Tammy) Berndt of Dickinson, N.D., Carol (Pat) Berndt Campbell of Eagan, Minn., and Cheryl (Steve) Berndt Biel of Java; grandchildren, Marie (Damon) Wehr, Brenda (Adam) Hayes, Travis (Jessica) Berndt, Casey Carter, Billy Carter, Nichole (Danny) Haller, Alexis (Matt Walker) Berndt, Heather (Stephen) Greenwood, Paige Campbell, Taylor (Josh) Varghese, Colin Campbell and Molly Campbell; 16 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Verna Berndt; sister-in-law, Emma Berndt; brother and sister-in-law, Leland and Della Berndt; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Violet was preceded in death by her brothers, Herbert Schaffer, Gus Schaffer and Wally (Linda) Schaffer; sisters, Helen Schaffer (in infancy) and Margaret (Don) Dean; brothers-in-law, Clinton Berndt and Harold Berndt; sisters-in-law, Eunice (John) Leno, Iva (Dan) Orth and Sena (Godfred) Bauer.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Herreid Baptist Church Woman’s Missionary Fellowship.