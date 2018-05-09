Violet Sieler passes in Wash.

Lifetime educator, Violet Mathilda (Naasz) Sieler, passed away April 30, 2018, in Issaquah, Wash., at the age of 94.

She was born Oct. 15, 1923, in Java, to Christ and Mathilda “Tillie” (Sackman) Naasz. Violet grew up helping her brother Othmar and uncle Herman Sackman on their family’s grain farm. While a high school sophomore she set a goal to become a teacher, and following her graduation from Java High School in 1941 attended Northern State University in Aberdeen, earning a degree in education.

Violet then moved back to Java and began her journey as an educator, teaching in small rural schools, where she taught multiple grades in the same classroom.

During this time, while visiting her cousin, Reuben Naasz, in a military hospital, she met the love of her life, serviceman Vernard “Jeff” Phillip Sieler. They married on Feb. 19, 1944, in Idaho. She embarked on the path of a “military wife” and had two children, Wadena Yvette and Kevin Vernard. The family moved around much during his service, traveling through 38 states and residing in more than 12.

During this time, all while raising a family, Violet went back to school and earned her Bachelor of Science Degree from Minot State University. When Jeff retired from the Air Force in 1966, they moved to Washington State, where she worked at Lake Youngs Elementary as the Reading Specialist for the Kent School District until retiring in 1986. During her career as an educator, she was written up in “Who’s Who” for pioneering “learning styles” in children and received the “Golden Acorn” award for exemplary and outstanding volunteerism and service to the PTA.

After retirement, Violet volunteered for the Germans from Russia Heritage Society, using her unique ability to read old German-Russian writing, to translate generations of information from microfiche documents. This enabled them to create genealogical records, which have helped many families trace their own family trees.

She was a gentle soul who loved her family, her Lutheran faith, and outdoor flower gardening.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Christ and Tillie Naasz; her husband of 72 years, Vernard “Jeff”; and one brother, Othmar Naasz.

She is survived by her daughter, Wadena Sieler-Colbert, and husband, Barry of Java; son, Kevin Sieler, and wife, Jan (Dineen) of Issaquah; grandchildren, Richelle Elise Spence of Renton, Wash., Courtenay Lee Spence of Edgewood, Wash., Kevin Cyle Sieler and Aaron James Sieler of Issaquah; great-grandchildren, Brittney Violet Peterson of Renton, Tanner Lee Spence of Federal Way, Wash., and Autumn Marie Spence of Edgewood.

Violet was a wonderful and loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin, niece and most of all, a friend.

Graveside services were held at Tahoma Military Cemetery on Wednesday May 9, 2018, at followed by a memorial service at Shephard of The Valley Lutheran Church in Maple Valley Washington.