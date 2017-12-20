Virgil Sandland served in U.S. Navy

Funeral services for Virgil Sandland, 75, of McLaughlin, were held on Monday, Dec. 18, 2017, at Kesling Funeral Home in Mobridge.

Burial was in the Congregational Cemetery, McLaughlin, under the direction of Kesling Funeral Home of Mobridge.

Virgil passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017, at Mobridge Regional Hospital.

Virgil was born on March 21, 1942, in Mandan, N.D., to Andrew and Pauline (Bertch) Sandland. He attended Goose Camp Country School and graduated from McLaughlin High School in 1960. While in high school, Virgil played football.

In May of 1960, Virgil entered into the U.S. Navy. He was honorably discharged in March of 1964.

Following his time in the service, he lived with in Montana with his sister Bernice. In Montana, Virgil worked for a sawmill. In 1971, he moved back to McLaughlin where he worked for his brother Andy farming and ranching. He resided in Mobridge until moving to the Mobridge care center in August of 2014.

Virgil enjoyed taking his boat out on the river and hunting and fishing with his nephews. He took numerous trips with his nephews to Ft. Meade for doctor appointments. He also was an avid reader, especially westerns. Being how Virgil never had his own children, he cherished time with all his nephews and nieces.

Virgil is survived by his brothers and sisters, Andy (Roselyn) Sandland of McLaughlin, Doris (Jim) Thunder of Middlesbrough, Manitoba, Canada, Jane Lassle of Rapid City, and Eugene Sandland of McLaughlin; sister-in-law, Betty Sandland of California; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Eddie Sandland; sister, Bernice O’Donnell; and brothers-in-law, Donald Lassle and Mark O’Donnell.