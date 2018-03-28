At age 83 Virginia Mitzel enjoys life to the fullest. She is a decorating consultant for Signature Home Styles (for 36 years now), is the treasurer at the Herreid Senior Center and sings in the choir at the St. Michael’s Catholic Church, where she has been a member for 65 years.

She was born and raised Virginia Lang in Herreid, living on the farm with her parents, grandmother and three brothers. She graduated from Herreid High School in 1952.

She and her late husband, Karl Mitzel, who has been deceased for five years, raised four children: Bruce, who lives in Herreid; Tom (Mary) who also lives in Herreid; Alan, (Cindy) who live in Colleyville, Texas; and Terry (Lori) who live in Hillsboro, N.D. Virginia has seven grandchildren.

Virginia is an early bird. Sometimes she wakes up at 4 a.m. and starts working and then when she gets tired she goes back to bed, and that might be at 8 a.m.

She said she is too busy to have a garden as she’s always working, but loves creating flower centerpieces out of artificial flowers.

Virginia was a self-taught farmer as the family needed her to learn that skill, especially after her three brothers joined the Navy. Her grandmother lived with the family for 12 years when Virginia was a child. She was kept busy helping her mother tend to her grandmother and also helping her dad with farming. She learned to drive at the age of nine and by the age of 10 she was hauling grain into town.

That driving experience came in handy during her career as she traveled across the area for decorating/consulting shows. She was returning from a show in Ashley, N.D., in the snow. On the way back home Virginia had to drive on the wrong side of the road as the other side was completely blocked.

“It’s a good thing my husband didn’t know about some of the roads that I traveled, as he wouldn’t have let me continue,” she said. Virginia said her husband was not much of a person to offer compliments, but he did tell her that she was a good driver.

She doesn’t cook very much unless the family is coming to visit. Virginia said her family’s favorite meal is her knoephla soup. She makes the dough ahead of time and puts it in the freezer, so it’s easy to make. She mixes the dough at night, places it in the freezer on a pan. In the morning, Virginia breaks the frozen dough apart and puts it in plastic bags so she can cook the soup when she wants.

Virginia has a very zen-like approach to life that may be the secret to her longevity.

“No need to worry, as most of the time you can’t do anything about what you are worrying about,” said Virginia.

In her spare time she loves to play cards with friends and has joined a Thursday Card Club in Herreid. She also travels to see her children.