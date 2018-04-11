Voters elect Landreaux, Henderson

Despite the sunshine and warm temperatures a low turnout of the registered voters in Mobridge went to the polls Tuesday, April 10, to elect new members to the city council and school board.

The only seat open on the Mobridge City Council was in Ward II where incumbent Jeff Landreaux was challenged by Peggy Jackson. Landreaux held on to his seat on the council by defeating Jackson 88 votes to 50 for a total of 138 votes cast. There are 724 active voters in Ward II.

There were no challengers to other races in the city, including only one petition for the mayor’s seat meaning current Ward III Councilman Gene Cox will serve the city as Mobridge’s mayor. In other seats up for election, in Ward I no one challenged incumbent Tom O’Connell; and in Ward III, Randy Carlson will serve another term.

In the election for the three-year term seat on the Mobridge-Pollock School Board currently held by Jane Looyenga, 483 votes were cast.

Dr. Travis Henderson defeated Todd Wagner by 219 votes, 351 for Henderson, with 132 for Wagner.

In Pollock Wagner received seven votes to Henderson’s 36. Mound City voters cast 2 votes for Wagner and nine for Henderson.

In Mobridge, Wagner received 123 votes while 306 voters cast ballots for Henderson.

In Herreid, there were elections for aldermen seats and Herreid School Board .

In Ward I challenger Paul Weisbeck defeated the incumbent James Haak by a count of 40 votes to 11 for Haak. Forty eight percent of the active voters in Ward I cast ballots.

In Ward III, the incumbent Gary Weismantel defeat challenger Sheila Van Kuren 34 votes to 23. There was a voter turnout of 45 percent in this Ward.

In Ward II incumbent Troy Fuehrer defeated challenger Kabrina Haar 60 votes to 21 with a voter turnout of 58 percent. All seats are two-year terms on the board.

With two open seat on the Herreid School Board, three candidates ran for those three-year terms. The incumbent Josh Sayler received 222; Dena Hanson received 198 and Tim McNeil received 103. Sayler will retain his seat on the board and Hanson will also serve on the board.

There were no other elections needed in the area.

– Katie Zerr –