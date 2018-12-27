Wade Keller cared dearly for family, humor will be missed

Mass of Christian Burial for Wade Keller, 47, of Mobridge, was held Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Trail City.

Interment was in Trail City Cemetery under the direction of Kesling Funeral Home of Mobridge.

Wade passed away on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at Mobridge Regional Hospital, after his battle with pancreatic cancer.

Wade was born on Sept. 2, 1971, in McLaughlin, to Joseph and Barbara (Travis) Keller of Trail City. He was raised on a dairy farm west of Trail City and was the sixth of 10 children.

Wade graduated from McLaughlin High School and attended West Dakota Tech in Rapid City, where he studied auto body.

Wade resided in the surrounding area of Trail City most of his life. He spent his time working for various businesses: Beigler Equipment in Timber Lake, Upper Plains Contracting in Aberdeen, Jensen Rock and Sand in Mobridge, and Corson County Highway Dept. in McIntosh.

Wade met his wife, Cindy (Hughes) in Valentine, Neb., while working road construction for Upper Plains Contracting. They united their families together and two children of their own. Wade cared dearly for his family and loved spending time with them and his neighbors. He spent many Sundays driving the backroads of Trail City and McLaughlin area, visiting family and friends along the way. During his free time, Wade enjoyed creating detailed charcoal and pencil sketches, which he shared with his friends and family. His witty sense of humor will truly be missed.

He is survived by his wife, Cindy of Mobridge; his children, Alyssa Keller (Barb Herman) of Bismarck, N.D., Katelyn Keller of Mobridge, Patrick Keller of Mobridge, Nicole Poland of Mobridge, and James Poland of Valentine; his mother, Barbara of Killdeer, N.D.; his siblings: brother, Robert Keller of McLaughlin; brother, Scott Keller of Trail City; brother, Jon (Lora) Keller of Mobridge; sister, Jenny (Lou) Dobitz of Killdeer; brother, Chris Keller of Trail City; sister, Annie (Brian) Hintz of Mobridge; and brother, Eric (Nikki) Keller of Trail City; sister-in-law, Sandra Duran (Joseph M. Keller); grandmother, Linda (Bob) Travis; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Wade was preceded in death by his father, Joseph A. Keller; brothers, Joseph M. Keller and Dennis A. Keller; and his paternal grandparents.