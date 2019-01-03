Wally Grage never met a stranger

Mass of Christian Burial for Walter “Wally” Grage, 65, of Timber Lake, was held on Monday, Dec. 31, 2018, at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Timber Lake.

Burial was in Timber Lake Cemetery under the direction of Kesling Funeral Home of Mobridge.

Walley passed away on Dec. 26, 2018, at his home in Timber Lake.

Walter Frank Grage Jr. was born on April 24, 1953, to Walter and Phyllis (Biegler) Grage in Mobridge. He was the third of eight children. Wally grew up at the family farm, which was located two miles northeast of Timber Lake. His father passed away when Wally was just five years old, and as a result, he and his siblings learned quickly how to tend to the livestock and daily chores at the ranch. Wally attended Holy Cross Catholic School in Timber Lake. He talked often of the lessons he learned there. He attended high school at Timber Lake High School and graduated in 1971.

Wally was a standout athlete in high school, earning numerous awards in basketball, such as all-district and all-conference. Immediately after high school, he went to work for Moreau Grand Electric as a lineman. While he was employed at Moreau Grand, he also began to ranch full time at his parents’ home place.

He married Marilyn “Butchie” Ducheneaux, with son Deb Allen of Promise, in 1977. A son, Walter Wade, was born in 1977, and another son, Kerry Michael, in 1980.

He raised Hereford cattle for a time and then transitioned to Angus cattle. His uncle, Alfred Biegler, let him pick from the top end of his heifer calves and that is where he started his herd. He would remain in the cattle industry for many years.

He enjoyed the outdoors. He was an avid hunter and enjoyed fishing as well in his younger years. He enjoyed bragging to his kids, and later grandkids, about how good a shot he was. He also trapped for many years. He enjoyed playing cards with family and friends. He was very competitive, and you definitely would hear about it if you didn’t play the right card. He liked to shoot pool, and was named the South Dakota 8-ball champion around 1975.

In his later years, he was employed by Foothills Construction where he operated heavy machinery, building roads throughout South Dakota and North Dakota. He resided in Bowman, N.D., for many of these years. He made many great friends during this time.

He never met a stranger. If you were his friend, you were a friend for life.

Wally is survived by his children, Deb (Heidi) Ducheneaux of Timber Lake, Wally (Jackie) Grage of Selby, and Kerry Grage of Dickinson, N.D.; grandchildren, Morgan, Brandt and Cole Ducheneaux, Blaine, Lauren and Wayde Grage, and Collin, Callie and Karstin Grage; siblings, Sheila (Val) Schweitzer of Timber Lake; Jim (Rita Sue) Grage of Albuquerque, N.M., Mike (Lori) Grage of Timber Lake, Martha Yudicky of New York, Richard (Rachel) Martian of Whiting, Iowa, and Robert Martian of Timber Lake; uncle, Emil (Mary Ann) Biegler of Timber Lake; and aunts Marie Beigler of Rapid City and Mary Biegler of Mobridge.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Phyllis Grage; his sister, Dorothy Grage; grandparents, Ben and Mary Biegler and Rudolph and Anna Grage; and uncles Alfred Biegler and Pius Biegler.