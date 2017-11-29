Walter Dockter passes in Kansas

Walter Dockter, 94, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017 in Wichita, Kan.

Walter was born on April 22, 1923, to John and Rosina Dockter of McLaughlin. He grew up on a farm and received his education in a country school. He worked on his father’s farm until he was drafted into the Army. Walter served in the European Theater of Operation during WWII. After he was discharged, he returned home.

Walter met Irene Putnam and this courtship grew. They were married and to this union three children were born: Lyle, Neil and Nyle.

Walter followed his father’s footsteps and became a carpenter. He retired after several years of carpentry work and moved to Haysville, Kan., with his wife.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 62 years, Irene; four brothers, Edwin, Gottlieb, Otto and Adolph; and two sisters, Anna Dietrich and Frieda Bender.

Walter is survived by his sons, Lyle (Bobbie), Neil and Nyle (Debra); and five grandchildren, Keith, Tara, Ciera, Brett and Sophia.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017, at Resurrection Lutheran Church in Haysville.

Interment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery, Wichita, under the direction of Reflection Pointe Funeral and Cremation Services, Wichita.