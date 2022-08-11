Walter Schmidt had special bond with great-grandson

Funeral services for Walter C. Schmidt, 97, of Herreid, will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at Herreid Baptist Church with Rev. Donald Hill and Rev. Cody Schwichtenberg officiating.

Burial will be at Fairview Cemetery, Herreid, under the direction of Carlsen Funeral Home of Eureka.

The service will be livestreamed at www.carlsenfh.com.

Walter died on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at Walworth County Care Center in Selby.

Walter Calvin Schmidt was born on Dec. 23, 1924, in Herreid, to Emil and Carolina (Ritter) Schmidt. He grew up on the family farm and attended country grade school north of the farm. He graduated from Herreid High School with the Class of 1942. Walter attended college in Yankton for one year. Soon after, he decided the long train ride was not for him and returned to Herreid to work on the farm. He eventually took over the farm operations.

On Jan 1, 1946, Walter was united in marriage with the love of his life, Lorraine Bauer, in the Herreid Congregational Church. They shared 66 years together. They built their life on the farm with the addition of Tim and Pamela. Walter and Tim farmed and ranched together, even though Walter preferred to farm over ranch as evidenced by the dent from the bull’s backside in the front of his blue pickup. In 1978, Walter and Lorraine moved into Herreid where they continued to farm from town for many years.

Walter had a love for music. He played multiple instruments and sang in many groups and quartets, usually with Lorraine playing piano. You could often hear him singing or humming a hymn while working. He instilled the love of gospel music into his granddaughters. There was nothing more important to Walter than his granddaughters. He was always there to listen to concerns and share his words of wisdom. “When all else fails, read the instructions.” This was written in every Bible that he gave the girls. The single most important thing to Walter was his faith and he made sure he passed that on to his family.

There are many memories, from faking sick to skipping school to go planting or harvesting, yearly Medora trips, or the many holidays spent around Walter and Lorraine’s kitchen table. Walter taught the girls how to drive tractor and stick shift. He loved playing UNO and Skip-Bo while assisting one of the girls to cheat by passing cards under the table. There were many Friday nights at Grandma and Grandpa’s house with chocolate malts topped with peanuts and pretzels. Grandpa had a sweet tooth that knew no end, and passed it on to his great-granddaughter, Linnea. Oh, how that little girl loved her Papa Great. Walter’s family was able to keep him at the farm for the last four years only strengthening his impact and bond he had with his family. He was never one for a lot of words, but he always had a smile on his face.

Walter’s pride and joy, that “little guy” he called him, won the one worth getting out of bed for in the morning, his great-grandson, Waylon Walter. Waylon kept Papa Great going. If Walter went a day or two without seeing Waylon, he would ask, “hey, is that little guy coming today?” If the answer was no, he was not impressed. They were inseparable. They loved to snuggle together. We would often find Waylon taking a nap on Papa Great or doing whatever it took to sit beside him. Walter was happiest when any of his great-grandchildren were around. He loved to talk with Canden to find out what was new and snuggle with Linnea every chance he had when they would come home to visit.

Grateful for sharing Walter’s life are his son, Tim (Sheila) of Herreid; four granddaughters, Naomi Schmidt of Bismarck, North Dakota, Jessica (James) Allbee of Watertown, Jimmie Lynn Schmidt of Mobridge, and Christi (Tyler) Ries of Herreid; two great-grandsons, Canden Allbee, and his best friend, Waylon Walter Ries; great-granddaughter, Baby Ries; and nephew, Gary (Sandy) Heinrich.

Preceding him in death were his parents; wife, Lorraine (April 2, 2012); daughter, Pamela Louise (1958); great-granddaughter, Linnea Jo Allbee; sister, Irene (Albert) Heinrich; and nephew, Lance Heinrich.