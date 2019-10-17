Walworth County auditor arrested on misdemeanor

The Walworth County Auditor, Rebecca Krein was served with a warrant and placed under arrest last week, for violating a law relating to providing printed materials to the public.

The alleged violation of SDCL 1-27-1.16, is in connection to Krein not having printed materials relating to an open meeting agenda in a meeting room for inspection by the public, a Class 2 misdemeanor.

The warrant for Krein’s arrest, issued by request of Walworth County State’s Attorney Jamie Hare, states the violation occurred on Aug. 6.

Hare said he had received a complaint that the requests from individuals for the printed materials was denied by Krein.

“I don’t understand why we just can’t cooperate with these people,” Hare said on Tuesday. “I got tired of hearing the complaints and the auditor’s office not doing what is required and doing what they wanted to.”

Hare said he was tired of getting complaints about agendas not getting posted on time, videos of the meetings not be available to the public in a timely manner and not providing the proper documentation to the public.

“We are here to have open government,” said Hare. “She did not provide the information required by statutory law and I got tired of the complaints.”

Scott Schilling, chairman of the commission, said Tuesday, the board will gather information and review the facts before making a decision on any course of action.

A Class 2 misdemeanor in South Dakota is punishable by up to 30 days in jail and up to $500 in fines or both.