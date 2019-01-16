Warm up your winter with soups and casseroles

When the temperature drops we’re all looking for comfort foods to fix. There’s nothing better than having something in the oven. It makes the house warmer and the smells of supper seem to reassure us that we will have food. My friend Karol Zabel told me that in the fall she finds herself stocking her pantry like a squirrel getting ready for winter. Billie Lewellen taught me a trick that I just love. She showed me how to make soup in my roaster in the oven. The two that I make most often are ham and bean and beef stew, but she does all kinds of amazing soups in her roaster.

We had a ham for New Year’s so here’s what I do:

Ham and Bean soup

Take your ham bone and cut off as much meat as you can in small pieces. Put it back in the roaster with a chopped onion and three cans of beans (navy, pinto whatever) and add one can of pork and beans. Add water until the roaster is at least half full and put in the oven all afternoon at 350 degrees. By suppertime the remaining meat will come off the bone and you can serve a hearty soup with bread and butter.

Beef Stew

1 pkg. of stew meat

l can of whole kernel corn

1 can of peas

1 pkg of small carrots or slice whole carrots in rings

4 or 5 potatoes washed and cubed

1 jar beef gravy

Cut the stew meat into smaller pieces and brown. Put all ingredients in the roaster and add a jar of water and a heaping tablespoon of flour. Cook in the oven at 350 degrees for about 3 hours before supper. Enjoy the smell and the meal.

For casseroles I found this one from Tyler Lebeda, who was Cook of the Week at the age of 9 in the Aug. 13, 2008 Tribune. He is the son of Kym and Larry Lebeda of Presho, and the grandson of Herb and Joyce McClellan. Tyler who would be 19 or 20 is now a junior at South Dakota State University and majoring in agriculture. He is an excellent musician and plays in two of the university bands and the symphony orchestra.

Hamburger Corn Casserole

1 1/2 lbs hamburger

1 cup chopped onion

1 12-oz can of whole kernel corn

1 can cream of chicken soup

1 can cream of mushroom soup

3/4 tsp salt

1/4 tsp pepper

3 cups cooked egg noodles

Brown meat and onion. Add corn, soups and seasonings. Mix well. Stir in noodles. Pour in a 2-quart casserole and bake for 30 minutes at 350 degrees for 30 minutes. Freezes well.

Tyler also had this Pasta bake.

Italian Pasta Bake

1 lb. hamburger, browned

2 cups mini lasagna noodles cooked and drained

1 28-oz, jar spaghetti sauce

3/4 cup Parmesan cheese

2 cups shredded cheese (mozzarella or cheddar or 1 cup each)

Mix together meat, lasagna noodles and 1/2 cup Parmesan cheese. Put into a 9×13 pan. Top with remaining cheeses. Bake at 350 degrees for 20-25 minutes.

In the same issue of the Tribune was a section on 4-H Achievement Days that included this recipe from Sadie Pollock.

Taco Pie

1 pkg. crescent rolls

1 1/2 lbs. hamburger

2 cups crushed Doritos

1 pkg. Taco seasoning

3/4 cup sour cream

3/4 cup shredded cheddar cheese

1/2 tsp salt

1/2 tsp pepper

Brown hamburger. Add salt, pepper and taco seasoning according to package. Grease a glass pie plate, line pie plate with crescent rolls. Put 1 cup of the chips over dough. Add hamburger mixture. Put sour cream over hamburger. Add shredded cheese over sour cream. Sprinkle remaining chips on top. Bake at 350 for 25-30 minutes or until lightly browned. Can be served with shredded lettuce and/or taco sauce. Serves 6-8

Morgan Ducheneaux who was still in high school in May of 2008 offered this recipe.

Mashed Potato Bake

(serves 4)

1 lb. ground beef

1 can cream of mushroom soup

1 Tbsp Worcestershire sauce

1 bag frozen mixed vegetables

3 cups hot mashed potatoes

In skillet over medium high heat, cook ground beef until browned; pour off fat. In baking dish mix ground beef, 1/2 can soup, Worcestershire sauce and veggies. Stir remaining soup in with potatoes. Spoon potato mixture over beef mixture. Bake at 400 degrees for 20 minutes or until hot through.

– Fay Jackman –