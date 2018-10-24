Warner overtakes Lady Tigers in regular season finale

The scores may not reflect it, but the Lady Tigers took a step forward as a team while dropping a 3-0 match to Warner at Mobridge-Pollock High School Gym on Friday.

The 29-2 Monarchs defeated the Lady Tigers 25-15, 25-9, 25-12.

While the scoring was one-sided, the Lady Tigers made the Monarchs work for a lot of their points with a hustling defense and aggressive play.

Coach Rose Henderson said the Lady Tigers are figuring out the kind of team they are trying to become, even if it is this late in season. This is just the third match that every varsity player has been healthy, on the court and in the rotation since an injury bug hit the team during the home tournament in early September.

“They are finally getting their confidence,” said Henderson. “Hopefully, we can take that into the postseason.”

The Lady Tigers had 11 kills and two aces on the night. Megan Zahn had four kills, while Landyn Henderson and Hayley Borah had three each. Zahn and Haley Brockel served the aces. Caitlyn Claymore dished out 10 assists. Emily Wientjes and Jadin Monsen led the defense with nine and seven digs, respectively.

Sydney Leidholt led Warner with 14 kills, 11 digs and three aces. Ashley Fischbach had seven kills and Laurie Rogers had five. Peyton Fischer passed for 27 assists. Laura Ochsner had 18 digs and a pair of aces.

Region 6A

The 8-18 Lady Tigers finished the regular season fourth in Region 6A. That seed means they will host a first-round match on Tuesday. The Lady Tigers host 6-16 Stanley County with the match starting at 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday will be the 22nd meeting between the Lady Tigers and Lady Buffaloes. It will be the eighth time in the postseason. The Lady Tigers lead the series 16-5 and are 6-1 against the Lady Buffaloes in the postseason, but Stanley County won the only matchup between the two teams this year, taking a 2-1 match at the Big Dakota Conference Tournament.

“That was kind of a heartbreaking loss,” said Henderson.

Henderson said it was a match the Lady Tigers let get away from them. She does not expect that to happen again.

“If the girls show up and play their game, we should be all right,” said Henderson.

Warner (29-2) 25 25 25

Mobridge-Pollock (8-18) 15 9 12

Warner: Serving 67-73, 13 aces (Sydney Leidholt 8-10-3, Laura Ochsner 14-15-2); Setting 83-85, 29 assists (Peyton Fischer 75-77-27); Hitting 78-89, 32 kills (Leidholt 27-30-14, Ashley Fischbach 22-25-7, Laurie Rogers 12-14-5); Blocks 3; Digs 31 (Ochsner 18, Leidholt 11).

Mobridge-Pollock: Serving 28-31, 2 aces (Haley Brockel 6-7-1, Megan Zahn 5-6-1); Setting (Caitlyn Claymore 44-45, 10 assists); Hitting 51-59, 11 kills (Zahn 8-11-4, Landyn Henderson 9-10-3, Hayley Borah 9-10-3); Blocks 2 (Zahn 1, Henderson .5, Channing Wientjes .5); Digs 24 (Emily Wientjes 9, Jadin Monsen 7, Brockel 3, Ava Stoick 3).

JV Match: Warner 25-8, 25-12.