Warner stops Lady Tigers in regular season finale

Class B’s second-ranked Warner Monarchs had their way with the Lady Tigers in Warner on Friday.

Warner beat Mobridge-Pollock 25-7, 25-13, 25-8 in the Lady Tigers’ last regular season match.

Six-footers Peyton Ellingson and Laurie Rogers leading the way, the Monarchs hit 38 kills in the three-game match.

“They just hit the ball over us,” said coach Rose Henderson.

Henderson added that while the scores were one-sided, there was a positive to the night.

“The good thing was our middles got a little more confidence,” said Henderson.

Middle hitters Hayley Borah and Megan Zahn had some success defending the net against the taller opposition. Zahn led the Lady Tigers with three kills, while Borah had a team-high two blocks.

Ellingson led Warner with 11 kills. Rogers scored eight and Sydney Leidholt had seven. The Monarchs served 16 aces with Ashley Fischbach scoring a match-high four.

“We’ll be working on our defense this week,” said Henderson, “and a more consistent serve/receive.”

Region 6A

Despite ending the season on an eight-match losing streak (against all teams with winning records), the Lady Tigers will be the number two seed in the Region 6A Volleyball Tournament next week.

That means they will hold home court advantage in the first round when they host 2-24 McLaughlin on Tuesday in the first round. It also means they will hold home court for the second round should they advance.

“That’s kind of nice,” said Henderson.

Two straight wins would give the Lady Tigers their second straight appearance in the Sweet 16.

Mobridge-Pollock (8-18) 7 13 8

Warner (25-4) 25 25 25

Mobridge-Pollock: Serving 24-27, 0 aces; Setting 43-44, 7 assists (Alex Steiger 31-31-6); Hitting 42-48, 9 kills (Megan Zahn 5-5-3, Jestice Talley 8-9-2); Blocks 4 (Hayley Borah 2, Kaycee Redmond 1); Digs 14 (Hannah Gushwa 4, Redmond 4).

Warner: Serving 69-72, 16 aces (Ashley Fischbach 13-15-4, Laura Ochsner 14-15-3, Peyton Fischer 7-8-3); Setting 66-67, 36 assists (Morgan Rozell 57-57-32); Hitting 65-73, 38 kills (Peyton Ellingson 20-22-11, Laurie Rogers 11-11-8, Sydney Leidholt 11-14-7); Blocks 4 (Ellingson 2.5); Digs 29 (Ochsner 8, Rozell 5, Leidholt 5).