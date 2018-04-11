Warren Friesz was a hard worker

Mass of Christian Burial for Warren Friesz, 79, of Mobridge, was held on Friday, April 6, 2018, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.

Interment was in the North Dakota State Veterans Cemetery, rural Mandan, N.D., under the direction of Kesling Funeral Home of Mobridge.

Warren passed away on Tuesday, April 3, 2018, at Mobridge Regional Hospital.

Warren Leo Friesz Sr. was born on June 15, 1938, in Mandan to Christian and Frances (Stegmiller) Friesz. Warren grew up on the family farm near Fallon, N.D., and attended Fallon Country School until the eighth grade because he was needed to work on the family farm along with his siblings Jerry, Karen and Geraldine. After working on the family farm, Warren served in the Army National Guard from 1961 to 1966 and later obtained his GED from Sitting Bull College.

Warren married his only love, Gladys Leingang, on May 25, 1959, in St. Anthony, N.D., and they made their home in Flasher, N.D. Shortly after their marriage, God blessed them with three children: Cinthia (March 4, 1960), Warren Jr. (Oct. 1, 1961), and Harlan (Dec. 30, 1962). In 1967, the family moved to a farm north of McLaughlin and later moved into McLaughlin. In 1997, Warren and Gladys moved to Mobridge.

In Warren’s lifetime, he was a hard worker. Warren worked various jobs, but he greatly enjoyed working at the Cenex farm store in McLaughlin. Warren had a knack for finding the right parts to get the famers back in the fields.

When Warren found free time, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, smoking turkeys, making sausage, spending time with his family and attending his grandchildren’s activities. Warren also deeply adored and loved his great-grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with them.

Warren was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Mobridge. He was also a member of Knights of Columbus and Light of the World Prayer Group.

Warren is survived by his children, Cinthia and special friend Bob Perman of Aberdeen, Warren Jr. (Julie) Friesz of Sioux Falls, and Harlan (Shana) Friesz of Mobridge; grandchildren, Aaron (Cameryn) Friesz, Ethan Friesz and Seth Friesz of Sioux Falls; Caitlin, Bailley and Peyton Friesz of Mobridge; great-granddaughters, Alexis and Amya Friesz of Sioux Falls; great-grandson, Nathan Nelson of Onida; siblings, Jerry (Darlene) Friesz of Flasher, Karen Bachmeier of Las Vegas, Nev., and Geraldine (Pete) Schaner of Bismarck, N.D.; many nieces, nephews and all the others whose lives he has touched.

Warren was preceded in death by his parents, Christian and Frances Friesz; wife of 55 years, Gladys; infant brother, Adam; and brother-in-law, Robert Bachmeier.