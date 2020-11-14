<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Thanks to the Mobridge Community’s amazing support, the Lions Club is excited to once again host this year’s Snow Queen Pageant. This event is an amazing opportunity for freshman and senior girls to connect with peers, practice skills, personally grow and represent their hometown.

In response to the challenges faced by COVID-19 and to offer a safe experience for all, we would love to invite both in-person attendance and virtual streaming.

Snow Queen is dependent upon funds raised from ticket sales. Since we are offering a virtual option, this will impact our ability to cover the costs of the event and our ability to continue to host for years to come. We ask that if you are tuning in from home, that you send a donation to the Mobridge Lions Club, P.O. Box 942, Mobridge, SD 57601.

We appreciate the opportunity to serve our community and hope to see you all in person or online on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 7 PM.