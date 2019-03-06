Wayne Gunderson dies in Pennsylvania

Wayne A. Gunderson, 84, of Blairsville, Pa., died on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Greensburg Care Center in Greensburg, Pa.

Wayne was born on Jan. 18, 1935, to Alfred and Verna (Johnson) Gunderson, in Glenham.

Wayne was a U.S Navy veteran, having served from 1955 to 1959. He was a retired iron worker from Local #3. He enjoyed gardening and playing cards.

He is survived by his daughter, Tammy (William) Dietrich of Latrobe, Pa.; grandchildren, William (Kelsey) Dietrich of Latrobe, and Ashley (Jared) McCullough of Beaver Falls, Pa.; great-grandchildren, Rylee and Levi McCullough and Camden and Weston Dietrich; brother, Ramond Dean (Virginia) Gunderson of Arizona; and sister, Betty (Albert) Lindeman of Mobridge.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Geraldine in 2016; his first wife, Catherine in 1975; and sister, Nola Gunderson.