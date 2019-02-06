Weatherman pleads guilty to manslaughter charge

A Missouri man, who was driving the vehicle involved in the crash that killed Mobridge resident Danielle McCollum, has changed his plea and will not go to trial on the charge.

James Weatherman, 37, was driving the pickup that struck the vehicle driven by McCollum July 18 on U.S. Highway 83, south of Mound City. Weatherman accepted a plea agreement, admitting to being responsible for McCollum’s death in exchange for the felony manslaughter charge.

He was indicted in March of 2017 and arrested in Missouri. The charges on the arrest warrant included vehicular homicide, manslaughter in the second degree, driving while intoxicated, ingestion of a controlled substance, failing to drive on the right side of the highway, speeding and reckless driving.

The plea agreement indicates that the prosecutors will seek a 10-year suspended presentence. According to that plea agreement Weatherman admitted to speeding and distracted driving at the time of the accident.

The judge can impose prison time, which may be served in Missouri. The judge may also set other restrictions on Weatherman at the time of the sentencing. No sentencing date has been set.

Weatherman was set to go on trial on Feb. 11 in Edmunds County.