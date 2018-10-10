Weatherman trial postponed until Feb.

A man charged with the death of a Mobridge women in a July 2016 vehicle accident, has been postponed until February.

The trial for James Weatherman of Urich, Mo., who was driving the vehicle that struck Danielle McCollom’s vehicle on U.S. Highway 83, was originally set to start this week in Edmunds County.

The change of venue from Campbell to Edmunds County was requested by Weatherman’s attorney and was granted. The trial has been reset for Feb. 11 through 15, 2019, in Edmunds County.

Weatherman was driving a pickup on the wrong side of the road and hit McCollom’s northbound vehicle head on south of Mound City in 2016.

A Campbell County grand jury indicted Weatherman on Friday, March 3, 2017, and a warrant was issued for his arrest on that day. He was arrested in Henry County, Mo., on Wednesday, March 8, by sheriff’s deputies and charged with manslaughter in the second degree, in her death.

He has pleaded not guilty to the manslaughter, a Class 4 felony, and other misdemeanor charges of reckless driving, speeding and driving on the wrong side of the road.

