Webster Area hands Tigers first loss of season

When push came to shove, Webster Area did the shoving and defeated the Tigers 34-12 in Webster on Friday.

“I give them credit. They are the number three team in state,” said coach Paul Goehring. “They are a very physical team, but I feel we’re right there. Field position played a big role in what was happening. Not having our punter hurt.”

Things looked good for the Tigers early when on the second play from scrimmage Cayden Eisemann launched a bomb that Reese Cerney hauled in for a 65-yard touchdown pass. The extra point was blocked, but the Tigers held a 6-0 lead just 30 seconds into the game.

The defenses took over the rest of the quarter, but field position was starting to lean the way of the Bearcats.

The Bearcats took advantage on their second possession of the second quarter. After a Tiger punt, Webster went 39 yards in five plays with Cody Reetz scoring on a 13-yard run with five minutes left in the half. The ensuing extra point made the score 7-6.

The Tigers looked to have Webster held late in the half until, on a broken play, Bearcat quarterback Braden Holland launched a ball downfield that Austin Moen corralled and took into the end zone to give the home team a 14-6 lead with 43 seconds left in the half.

The game got away from the Tigers in the third quarter, and it started quickly when Moen returned the second half kickoff 80 yards to the end zone.

The Bearcats made the score 27-6 with 3:43 left in the third quarter when Holland took a ball around the left side and down the sideline for a 19-yard touchdown.

The Tigers used the Eisemann to Cerney connection to answer a minute later. Eisemann hit Cerney for gains of 29 and six yards before the two hooked up for a 40-yard touchdown in the same corner of the end zone as their first touchdown.

The Tigers held on defense and then went on a drive to try and close the gap, but once on Webster’s half of the field were stopped by a turnover on downs. Webster answered with a drive capped by Reetz scoring from three yards out to make the score 34-12 with just 6:32 left in the game.

The big difference in the game was Webster’s ability to run and stop the run. The Bearcats rushed for 266 yards while holding the Tigers to negative 18 yards (high school rushing yards include quarterback sacks).

“Getting behind hurt,” said Goehring. “We couldn’t run the ball.”

The Tigers did get some things done through the air. Eisemann was 16 of 33 for 212 yards and two touchdowns, but also suffered three interceptions. Cerney lit the field up with seven receptions for 157 yards and two touchdowns. Bryston and Braden Goehring combined for six catches and 47 yards.

“I thought Eisemann played well,” said Goehring. “He made some good throws. We did a good job taking what they were giving us.”

Reetz led the third-ranked Bearcats on both sides of the ball with 148 yards rushing and six tackles. Holland added 84 yards rushing, but his touchdown pass was his only pass completion of the game.

Trace Cerney led the Tiger defense with 14 tackles, including 12 solo tackles. Eisemann had six tackles, while Bryston Goehring had five. Hudson Filler added four tackles and his third fumble recovery in two weeks.

“Trace had an outstanding ball game,” said Goehring. “He played his heart out.”

Redfield

After a month on the road (the last home game was Sept. 13), the Tigers host Redfield at Tiger Stadium on Friday. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

Weather is going to play a huge roll in the game with two days of snowfall and cold and high winds on tap for Friday night.”

“That might be in their (Redfield’s) favor a little bit because they don’t throw the ball,” said Goehring, “but we’ll be prepared.”

Caden Hasley should be back on the field after missing the Webster game with a knee injury. Goehring said the senior signal caller participated fully in practice on Tuesday and said the knee felt okay.

Redfield is 2-4 on the season. After starting the season 2-1, including a 36-7 win over Roncalli, the Pheasants have lost three straight. They lost a 28-12 game in Sisseton on Friday.

The Tigers and Pheasants first butted heads in 1952 when the Tigers won a 26-21 game. Since that time, the Tigers have built a 31-13-2 record in the series. The Tigers are on a four-game winning streak against the Pheasants. They won 20-6 here last season.

Mobridge-Pollock (5-1) 6 0 6 0- 12

Webster Area (6-0) 0 14 13 7- 34

First Quarter

MP- Reese Cerney 66 pass from Cayden Eisemann (kick blocked)

Second Quarter

WA- Coby Reetz 13 run (Jacob Pereboom kick)

WA- Austin Moen 48 pass from Braden Holland (Pereboom kick)

Third Quarter

WA- Moen 80 kickoff return (Pereboom kick)

WA- Holland 19 run (conversion failed)

MP- R. Cerney 40 pass from Eisemann (conversion failed)

Fourth Quarter

WA- Reetz 3 run (Pereboom kick)

Mobridge-Pollock: Rushing 13-(-18) (Braden Goehring 1-6, Reese Cerney 2-4, Gavin Reinert 6-(-2), Eisemann 4-(26); Passing (Eisemann 16-33-3-212); Receiving (R. Cerney 7-157, Bryston Goehring 3-25, Braden Goehring 3-22, Trace Cerney 1-6, Reinert 2-2); 10 first downs; 3 turnovers; 5-40 penalties. Defense: T. Cerney 14 tackles, Eisemann 6 tackles, Bryston Goehring 5 tackles, Hudson Filler 4 tackles, fumble recovery, Kregen Norder 4 tackles).

Webster Area: Rushing 46-266 (Reetz 22-148, Holland 14-84, Sterling Rausch 9-18, Moen 1-16); Passing (Holland 1-4-0-48); Receiving (Moen 1-48); 13 first downs; 1 turnover; 12-100 penalties. Defense: Coby Reetz 6 tackles, interception, Matthew Block 4 tackles, Cade Shoemaker 2.5 tackles, interception, sack, Tristan Anderson interception, Jared Schlotte sack, Carter Fawcett sack.