Weisbeck earns second straight top 20 finish at state tournament

Callie Weisbeck earned medalist honors at state for the second straight year.

The Lady Tiger sophomore shot a two-day 179 to finish in a tie for 15th at the Girls State A Golf Tournament, held Monday and Tuesday at Lee Park Golf Course in Aberdeen.

Weisbeck had two consistent days of golf. She was tied for 15th after day one after shooting 43-45-88. She came back on Tuesday to shoot 45-46-91 and hold her position.

She is the first Lady Tiger to win multiple all-state golf honors since Emily Dale in 2011 and 2013 and the first two place at state in back-to-back years since Carrie Bachmeier in 1999 and 2000.

The rest of the Lady Tigers finished back in the pack.

Reagan Weisbeck finished tied for 57th. After shooting 108 in Monday, she clipped nine strokes on Tuesday with a 99 for a two-day total of 207.

Gennie Krause opened with 119, shot 11 strokes better on Tuesday with 109 and finished 74th with 227.

Cadee Peltier was one stroke back, finishing tied for 75th at 228. Peltier shot 128 on Monday before finding her groove and shooting 28 strokes better on Tuesday.

Ellie Kraft, the only Lady Tiger playing in her first state tournament, opened with 105, but fell to 126 on Tuesday and finished at 231 for a tie for 79th.

The Lady Tigers shot 818 as a team to finish 12th. After shooting 420 on Monday, the Lady Tigers shot 398 on Tuesday.

Payson Birkeland of Belle Fourche shot 77-76-153 to win the state title. Led by Jayme Carlson and Lauryn Driscoll tying for sixth, West Central won the team title.

Girls Class A State Golf Tournament

Team Scores: West Central 703, Sisseton 717, Hot Springs 730, Madison 743, Parkston 744, Sioux Falls Christian 767, Winner Area 777, Canton 779, Belle Fourche 781, Vermillion 787, Milbank 796, Mobridge-Pollock 818, Elk Point-Jefferson 832, Chamberlain 846, St. Thomas More 852, Dell Rapids 873.

Medalists: 1. Payson Birkeland, Belle Fourche, 77-76-153; 2. Lauren Tims, Sioux Falls Christian, 79-77-156; 3. (tie) Kelsey Heath, Sisseton, 77-80-157, Mya Maxwell, Madison, 81-76-157; 5. Alex Carr, Vermillion, 85-73-158; 6. (tie) Jayme Carlson, West Central, 87-76-163, Lauryn Driscoll, West Central, 78-85-163; 8. Aryanna Watts, Hot Springs, 82-83-165; 9. Caitlyn Stimpson, Wagner, 87-84-171; 10. Rylee Root, Winner Area, 86-87-173;

11. Courtney Heath, Sisseton, 90-85-175; 12. (tie) Malory Olstad, Hot Springs, 87-89-176, Olivia Sorlie, Canton, 86-90-176; 14. Olivia Olson, Sioux Falls Christian, 87-91-178; T15. Callie Weisbeck, Mobridge-Pollock, 88-91-179, Maiya Muller, Beresford, 87-92-179; 17. Kelsey Jansen, Canton, 90-91-181; 18. (tie) Kierra Silk, Sisseton, 99-83-182, Tylee Neugebauer, Parkston, 92-90-182, Kelsey Gustaf, Madison, 91-91-182.