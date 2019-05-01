Weisbeck, Lady Tigers take home meet titles

Callie Weisbeck won the Mobridge-Pollock Invite at Oahe Hills Golf Course on Thursday in a one-hole playoff.

Weisbeck and Kylie Kasuske of Milbank were tied at 89 after 18 holes before Weisbeck took the title by winning the first hole in the extra session.

“Those two have duked it out before,” said coach Jason Weisbeck, adding they tied at state last year.

Gennie Krause took fourth place after recording a career-best 94. Cadee Peltier gave the Lady Tigers three top-10 finishes, shooting 112 and taking ninth.

The Lady Tigers dominated the team standings, shooting 414 and beating Milbank by 22 strokes.

Weisbeck said the girls played well but will get better.

“You could see some early season jitters,” said Weisbeck. “But it was fun for the girls just to get out there and play.”

Reagan Weisbeck had the fourth best score for the Lady Tigers. She just missed medaling at 11th place with 118.

The Lady Tigers will get their swings in this week with three outings in five days.

“We have good run coming,” said Weisbeck. “This is the meat of our schedule.

The Lady Tigers compete at Lee Park in Aberdeen on Thursday and then at Stanley County Invitational on Friday before heading to the Groton Invite on Monday.

Mobridge-Pollock Invite

Team Scores: Mobridge-Pollock 414, Milbank 436, Aberdeen Central JV 484, Groton Area 537, Redfield/Doland 539.

Individual Results: 1. Callie Weisbeck, Mobridge-Pollock, 44-45-89; 2. Kylie Kasuske, Milbank, 43-46-89; 3. Payton Colestock, Groton Area, 42-48-90; 4. Gennie Krause, Mobridge-Pollock, 46-48-94; 5. Emily Kokales, Aberdeen Roncalli, 45-51-96; 6. Leah Gough, Aberdeen Central JV, 46-59-105; 7. Tori Quade, Milbank, 51-55-106; 8. Ashley Fliehs, Groton Area, 57-50-107; 9. Cadee Peltier, Mobridge-Pollock, 58-54-112; 10. Savannah Spjut, Aberdeen Central JV, 55-57-112.

Reagan Weisbeck, Mobridge-Pollock, 59-59-118; Georgia Kuehn, Redfield/Doland, 66-53-119; Marion Mischel, Milbank, 59-61-120; Siri Bien, Milbank, 57-64-121; Jenna Helms, Aberdeen Roncalli, 69-54-123; Kylynn Lesmeister, Mobridge-Pollock, 65-64-129; Skylar Mohr, Aberdeen Central JV, 67-63-131; Ellie Fried, Mobridge-Pollock, 66-66-132; Morgan Jones, Aberdeen Central JV, 70-64-134; Alice Vogel, Aberdeen Central JV 71-65-136; Tianna Tschetter, Redfield/Doland, 67-71-138; Brooklyn Frankenstein, Redfield/Doland, 67-72-139; Chelsea Smith, Redfield/Doland, 77-66-143; Lizzy Krause, Mobridge-Pollock, 71-76-147; Jessica VanPeursem, Milbank, 79-71-150; Hailey Monson, 87-82-169; Trinity Smith, Groton Area, 88-83-171.