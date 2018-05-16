Weisbeck medals at Parkston Invite

The Lady Tigers ran into the toughest field of players they have seen this year in the Parkston Invite at Lakeview Golf Course in Mitchell on Tuesday.

In a field that featured Class A teams Mobridge-Pollock, Parkston and Winner Area, and Class AA teams Pierre and Mitchell, it was the only Class B team in the field that won the title. Burke/South Central beat the bigger schools with a 364. Pierre shot 368 for second. The Lady Tigers finished sixth with 418, one stroke behind Winner Area.

Callie Weisbeck led the Lady Tigers with a 15th-place 99. She was the only Lady Tiger to medal.

Lily Miner shot 102 for 18th, Chloe Jungwirth 104 for 21st, Gennie Krause 113 for 26th and Rachel Goldsmith 117 for 28th. “The girls were a little off the mark today,” said coach Jason Weisbeck. “It was a good opportunity to play Lakeview and get them ready for the postseason.”

The Lady Tigers host the final meet of the regular season. The Mobridge-Pollock Invitational is Thursday at Oahe Hills Golf Course.

Parkston Invite

Team Scores: Burke/South Central 364, Pierre 368, Parkston 381, Mitchell 402, Winner 417, Mobridge-Pollock 418, Parkston JV 506.

Individual Results: 1. Tessa Bull, Burke/South Central, 81; 2. Ashley Zimmer, Mitchell, 83; 3. Taylee Indahl, Burke/South Central, 86; 4. Ronae Klein, Winner Area, 88; 5. Jayden Bormann, Parkston, 88; 6. Halle Gronlund, Pierre, 88; 7. Taylor Davis, Pierre, 89; 8. Annabelle Simpson, Pierre, 94; 9. Makayla Grissom, Mitchell, 95; 10. Adisyn Indahl, Burke/South Central, 96; 11. Hanna Jackson, Parkston, 97; 12. Jessa McTighe, Pierre, 97; 13. Dani Norden, 98; 14. Jadee Mattheis, Parkston, 98; 15. Callie Weisbeck, Mobridge-Pollock, 99;

16. Tylee Neubebauer, Parkston, 101; 17. Emily Stuckel, Burke/South Central, 101; 18. Lily Miner, Mobridge-Pollock, 102; 19. Ellie Weidenbach, Parkston, 102; 20. Kaitlyn Swenson, Pierre, 103; 21. Chloe Jungwirth, Mobridge-Pollock, 104; 22. Addy Root, Winner Area, 104; 23. Olivia Huber, Mitchell, 107; 24. Keelie Konfrst, Parkston JV, 108; 25. Rylee Root, Winner Area, 111; 26. Gennie Krause, Mobridge-Pollock, 113; 27. Brennan Bachmann, Winner Area, 114; 28. Rachel Goldsmith, Mobridge-Pollock, 117; 29. Kelbi Meiners, Winner Area JV, 117; 30. Emma Bradley, Mitchell, 117;

31. Sam Marts, Winner Area, 120; 32. Leah Dippipo, Mitchell, 125; 33. Cheyenne Dougherty, Winner Area, 127; 34. Faith Oakely, Parkston JV, 127; 35. Kyla Konfrst, Parkston JV, 140; 36. April Will, Parkston JV, 157; 37. Alex Bohnet, Winner Area JV, 159.