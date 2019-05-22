Weisbeck shoots 76, runs away with home meet

On a cloudy, blustery day, it couldn’t have been brighter for Lady Tiger Callie Weisbeck, who shot 76 to run away with medalist honors at the Mobridge Invite at Oahe Hills Golf Course on Thursday.

After opening with a 40, the best nine of her career, Weisbeck shot even par 36 on the back nine to finish at four-over. Weisbeck’s round was 16 strokes better than runner-up Cheyenne Dougherty of Winner Area.

“Callie’s 40-36 just took her game to another level,” said coach Jason Weisbeck. “Prior to this her personal record was a 41. And since this meet, she’s also shot 40 and 39 in practice. It does add a little pressure, but I think she’s ready for it.”

Her score led the Lady Tigers to a winning team score of 374, beating Winner Area by 11 strokes.

Three Lady Tigers backed Weisbeck up with top 10 finishes. Gennie Krause shot 98 for eighth, Cadee Peltier 99 for ninth and Reagan Weisbeck 101 for 10th.

“Thursday was a stellar performance all around,” said Weisbeck. “Three-seventy-four was the best team score we have shot since we had the team that placed third in state. With this performance this crew of girls knows that they have an opportunity for some hardware at regions and state.”

Selby Area shot 399 to take third. Jayda Sawinsky led the Lady Lions, shooting 95 and taking fourth. Miranda Zabel joined her in medaling, shooting 98 and taking seventh.

Jared Bauman and Tray Hettick finished 1-2 to lead Selby Area to the boys’ title. Bauman won medalist honors with 42-45-87. Hettick was one stroke back. Connor Fiedler took fifth with 97 giving the Lions a winning 272. Stanley County shot 318 for second.

Region 6A

The Lady Tigers open the postseason at the Region 3A Golf Tournament at Hillsview Golf Course in Pierre on Tuesday. Mobridge-Pollock will compete against Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, Chamberlain, Parkston, Redfield/Doland, St. Francis Indian, Todd County, Wagner and Winner Area for the right to compete in the state tournament.

Mobridge Invite

Girls Division

Team Scores: Mobridge-Pollock 374, Winner Area 385, Selby Area 399, Chamberlain 433.

Individual Results: 1. Callie Weisbeck, Mobridge-Pollock, 40-36-76; 2. Cheyenne Dougherty, Winner Area, 47-45-92; 3. Addy Root, Winner Area, 51-42-93; 4. Jayda Sawinsky, Selby Area, 46-49-95; 5. Taysa Hutmacher, 53-44-97; 6. Brennan Bachmann, Winner Area, 48-49-97; 7. Miranda Zabel, Selby Area, 49-49-98; 8. Gennie Krause, Mobridge-Pollock, 48-50-98; 9. Cadee Peltier, Mobridge-Pollock, 54-45-99; 10. Reagan Weisbeck, Mobridge-Pollock, 52-49-101;

11. Devon Dougherty, Winner Area, 51-50-101; 12. Autumn Vetter, Selby Area, 52-50-102; 13. Rylee Root, Winner Area, 50-53-103; 14. Meadow Zabel, Selby Area, 53-51-104; 15. Alexis Cronk, Chamberlain, 53-53-106; 16. Cheyenne Story, Chamberlain, 57-51-108; 17. Ellie Fried, Mobridge-Pollock, 56-59-115; 18. Kelby Meiners, Winner Area, 59-58-117; 19. Kylynn Lesmeister, Mobridge-Pollock, 54-65-119; 20. Erica Ingerman, Eureka, 57-63-120;

21. Delaney Peterson, Chamberlain, 68-54-122; 22. Lizzy Krause, Mobridge-Pollock, 61-61-122; 23. Anna Beitelspacher, Bowdle, 63-61-124; 24. Katelyn Engelhart, Eureka, 59-65-124; 25. Kadyn Rau, Eureka, 79-75-154.

Boys Division

Team Scores: Selby Area 272, Stanley County 318, Bowdle 336, Herreid 366.

Individual Results: 1. Jared Baumann, Selby Area, 42-45-87; 2. Tray Hettick, Selby Area, 43-45-88; 3. Lathan Prince, Stanley County, 50-44-94; 4. Max Waltman, Leola, 49-45-94; 5. Conner Fiedler, Selby Area, 48-49-97; 6. JT Brockel, Bowdle, 53-47-100; 7. Miles Hoffman, Leola, 53-47-100; 8. Elliot Beyers, Edmunds Central, 53-47-100; 9. Mitch Scott, Stanley County, 55-47-102; 10. Carson Hirsch, Selby Area, 55-49-104;

11. Daycen Titze, Stanley County, 54-52-106; 12. Luke Renner, Herreid, 57-51-108; 13. Howie Oxner, Bowdle, 61-54-115; 14. Chase Hanson, Stanley County, 60-58-118; 15. Sam McNeil, Herreid, 57-61-118; 16. Braden Huber, Bowdle, 61-60-121; 17. Cale Bukaske, Edmunds Central, 59-62-121; 18. Blake Miller, Herreid, 71-69-140; 19. Cooper Oxner, Bowdle, 75-74-149.