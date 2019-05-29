Weisbeck wins region title

Callie Weisbeck shot 82 to win the Girls Region 3A Golf Tournament at Hillsview Golf Course in Pierre on Tuesday.

Weisbeck took the lead with an opening nine 37. She fell back with a 45 on the second nine, but no one gained on her and she ran away with the five-stroke victory.

“Callie’s front nine 37 was a pretty stellar nine,” said coach Jason Weisbeck. “It gave her a five-stroke advantage over the field. I think she kind of got a little too comfortable on the back. It was still enough to get the championship.”

Weisbeck is the first Lady Tiger to win the region title since Carrie Bachmeier in 1999.

While no other Lady Tiger made the top 10, the rest of the team all finished in the top 20 to automatically qualify for state. Cadee Peltier shot 101 for 12th, Gennie Krause 107 for 14th, Reagan Weisbeck 112 for 16th and Ellie Fried 113 for 18th.

As a team, the Lady Tigers qualified for state with a second-place finish. Parkston, led by runner-up Ellie Weidenbach, won the team title at 385. The Lady Tigers scored 402. Winner Area earned the third team qualification at 406.

“The girls got it done today,” said Weisbeck. “I was super proud of Gennie and Cadee for making huge improvements on their back nines. Up and down, it was fun to see our team all qualified by score individually.”

State Tournament

The Lady Tigers compete in the Class A Girls State Golf Tournament at Lee Park Golf Course in Aberdeen on Monday and Tuesday.

“We have a shot at state,” said Weisbeck. “We will see how the cards fall.”

Region 3A Golf Tournament

State Qualifying Teams: Parkston 385, Mobridge-Pollock 402, Winner Area 406

State Qualifiers: 1. Callie Weisbeck, Mobridge-Pollock, 82; 2. Ellie Weidenbach, Parkston, 87; 3. Caitlyn Stimpson, Wagner, 89; 4. Addy Root, Winner Area, 93; 5. Taysa Hutmacher, Chamberlain, 94; 6. Emilea Cimpl, Wagner, 96; 7. Tylee Neugebauer, Parkston, 97; 8. Rylee Root, Winner Area, 97; 9. Cheyenne Dougherty, Winner Area, 98; 10. Delaney Peterson, Chamberlain, 98;

11. Dani Norden, Parkston, 99; 12. Cadee Peltier, Mobridge-Pollock, 101; 13. Hannah Jackson, Parkston, 102; 14. Gennie Krause, Mobridge-Pollock, 107; 15. Chynna Story, Chamberlain, 108; 16. Reagan Weisbeck, Mobridge-Pollock, 112; 17. Alexis Cronk, Chamberlain, 112; 18. Ellie Fried, Mobridge-Pollock, 113; 19. Brennan Bachman, Winner Area, 118; 20. Natalie Zaragoza, Todd County, 119.