Weisbeck’s garden provides bounty

Fresh is better, according to Lisa Weisbeck, who grows a garden that fills her shelves and freezer with homegrown produce and herbs.

Lisa’s family loves tomatoes and many of the dishes she cooks contain the produce from her garden. In fact, last year, she and her husband Mark, canned about 90 quarts of tomato and vegetable juice, spaghetti sauce, and stewed tomatoes.

The Weisbecks live on a farm about five miles south of Herreid. Lisa is an LPN at Avera Eureka Health Care Center and Mark is a farmer and rancher.

The couple has three children: Stevie, who is 30, lives in Orlando, Fla.; Jesse, who is 28, and married Allison Hieb in September, farms with his dad and his Uncle Paul; and Joshua, who is 21 and will graduate from Mitchell Technical Institute in May as an electrician.

The Weisecks have two dogs. Ty is a 12-year-old Labrador retriever and Frosty is a 15-year-old Bichon Frise

Lisa was raised in Aberdeen, graduating from Roncalli High School in 1982. She attended the Pierre School of Practical Nursing and graduated in 1983. Her nursing career started at the Selby Nursing Home, where she worked for eight years before moving to the Eureka facility where she has worked for nearly 27 years.

The couple’s garden offers them the chance to not only have fresh produce for a good part of the year, but it also provides the ingredients for their fresh vegetable juices. The process of juicing keeps the family connected to their past.

“We have an old vegetable juicer that was my great aunt’s. The copyright on the directions is dated 1962. The print on the box is German, I think,” said Lisa. “It works great, the juice comes out one side and the pulp out the other.”

Lisa also uses herbs they grow like cilantro, parsley, dill, and chives. She freezes what she can, but likes to use them fresh.

She said her family’s favorite foods include hamburgers, Italian and Mexican food.

Although she didn’t learn to cook at a young age, (her mom did the cooking), Lisa uses her mother’s recipes, some of the family favorites.

Forgetting an important component to a hot dish recipe is something that makes her laugh now, but at the time was embarrassing. She forgot to add the water to a hot dish and ended up with crunchy rice.

“I was able to save the dish by adding water. I put it in the microwave so it would get done,” she said. “I did tell a few ladies at work and they thought it was funny. I would probably laugh at a young cook if they did the same thing.”

It was another family favorite that brought back memories of a mistake, but this time it cost Lisa the work she did in preparing dish.

“I used baking soda instead of corn starch,” she said. “We loved homemade egg rolls so when they did not turn out we were just disappointed. We threw them out.”

The Weisbecks are members of the St. Michaels church in Herreid where Lisa is on the Church Council.

In her spare time, Lisa likes walking her dogs, camping, fishing, hanging out with friends and working in her garden. She also teaches CPR.

Lisa Weisbeck’s Recipes

Orange Julius

½ 6-oz. can orange juice

½ cup milk

¼ cup sugar

5 or 6 chopped ice cubes

Blend in a blender for about 30 seconds.

Bar BQs

1 1/3 lb. ground meat

1 chopped onion

½ cup celery

½ cup green pepper

½ cup catsup

½ cup tomato soup

2 Tbsp. brown sugar

2 Tbsp. mustard

1 Tbsp. vinegar

Salt and pepper

Russian Tea

2 cups Tang

1 small pkg. lemonade

1 ½ cups sugar

1 cup instant tea

1 tsp. cinnamon

½ tsp. cloves

Mix well. Use 1 tablespoon of mixture to one cup of boiling water.

Pineapple Casserole

1 stick margarine, a little less

4 slices bread, cut in small pieces

3 eggs

1 cup sugar

1 Tbsp. flour

1 16-oz. can crushed pineapple, do not drain

Cinnamon

Melt not quite 1 stick of margarine in 8×11-inch glass dish. Put pieces of bread in with margarine. Mix eggs, sugar, flour and pineapple in bowl. Pour over bread. Sprinkle with cinnamon. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes.

Sweet and Sour Sauce for Meatballs

3 Tbsp. margarine

1/3 cup chopped onion

1 cup catsup

1/3 cup vinegar

2 Tbsp. brown sugar

½ cup water

2 Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce

1 Tbsp. mustard

¼ tsp. salt

Simmer onions in margarine until soft. Add all remaining ingredients. Simmer a few minutes more, then pour on meatballs that have been browned. Bake in oven at 350 degrees for 30 minutes.