Wellner earns All-American at MS nationals

Mobridge eighth-grader Cole Wellner earned All-American honors while wrestling for South Dakota Storm at the Lee Pamulak Middle School National Duals held at HyVee Hall in Des Moines, Iowa, on Saturday and Sunday.

Wellner went 6-2, helping the Storm to finish in fourth place in the 18-team tournament.

Wellner went 5-1 in his regular 189-pound division. When bumping up to heavyweight (250 pounds) he went 1-1. He won five of his six matches via pin, including three in the first minute.

His 5-1 record at 189, give Wellner third place and the bronze medal to go along with his All-American status.

Along with the Storm taking fourth place, the 20-man team had 12 All-Americans.

Legends of Gold out of Beresford won the national title.

Lee Pamulak Middle School National Duals

189: Cole Wellner: pinned Aidan Rhoton, Tennessee Orange, 2:24; pinned Grady Fey, South Dakota Gold, :46; defeated Jaxson Hildebrand, Iowa Red, 12-8; pinned Bernardo Alfrado, Nebraska Red, :49; pinned Garrette Boone, Jr., Iowa Gold, :50; was pinned by Zavion McMurren, Iowa Black, 1:27.

250: Cole Wellner: pinned Jackson Holmquist, Montana White; was defeated by Noah Todd, Tennessee Black, 5-1.

Pool Play: South Dakota Storm over Tennessee Orange 83-18; South Dakota Storm over South Dakota Gold 62-27; South Dakota Storm over Montana White 95-9; South Dakota Storm over Iowa Red 82-12; Nebraska Red over South Dakota Storm 43-41.

Gold Bracket: South Dakota Storm over Iowa Gold 42-39; Iowa Black over South Dakota Storm 71-22; Tennessee Black over South Dakota Storm 52-38.