White Owl facing attempted murder, aggravated assault

A Mobridge man is facing multiple charges in connection with a stabbing incident that occurred Tuesday, March 20, at the Brown Palace Apartments on Main Street.

Derek White Owl is being held at the Walworth County Jail on $100,000 bail on charges of attempted murder and aggravated assault with the intent to cause bodily injury with a dangerous weapon. He has made his preliminary appearance in Fifth Circuit Court in Selby and will next appear on these charges on Monday, April 16.

White Owl was arrested after police were called to the apartment complex at 5:30 p.m. on March 20 on a report that two relatives were fighting and there was a knife involved. It was reported one of the people involved had suffered multiple stab wounds.

When officers arrived, While Owl answered the door. They could see he had been involved in the incident by evidence on his clothes. He surrendered to officers without a struggle. There were several other individuals in the apartment at the time of the incident.

The victim was transported to Mobridge Regional Hospital and Clinics by the Mobridge Ambulance Service, where he was treated for his wounds.

White Owl was transported to the Walworth County Jail and remains in custody.

Both charges are Class 2 felonies and carry a maximum of 25 years in prison and up to a $50,000 fine.

– Katie Zerr –