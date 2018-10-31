Wilma Carr was active in Agar

Wilma J. Carr, 87, of Agar, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018, at Avera Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls.

A memorial service was held on Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018, at United Methodist Church, Agar, with Pastor Jeff Adel presiding.

Burial of her cremains was in the Onida Cemetery under the direction of Luce Funeral Home of Gettysburg.

Wilma Crofutt was born on Aug. 28, 1931, in Gettysburg, to Newell and Velva (Machan) Crofutt. She grew up in Gettysburg, where she received her education, graduating from Gettysburg High School.

On July 24, 1950, Wilma married Edward Carr of Agar. They made their home on the family farm where they raised their three children: Nancy, Barb and Tim. Wilma worked alongside Ed as well as with Ag Statistics and the Agar Post Office.

She was active in the Agar Methodist Church, where she held various positions in the UMC women and the council. She also gave her time to the county election board for several years, was a member of the Agar Extension Club, served as counselor at the Methodist Church Camp, was a 4-H leader and also volunteered whenever anyone in the community needed a hand. Wilma’s hobbies included crafts, reading, gardening, working in her flower beds, knitting, crocheting and sewing.

Wilma’s life will be cherished by her husband of 68 years, Ed Carr, Avera Oahe Manor, Gettysburg; her children, Nancy Prasek (CL Bass) of Spearfish, Tim (Pam) Carr and Barb Bryant, both of Sioux Falls; grandchildren, Mathew Prasek of Seattle, Wash., Megan (Chris) Lipp of Spearfish, Corey (Tiffany) Carr of Pierre, Dennis (Ken) Bryant of Lidgerwood, N.D., Jessica (Justin) Ihnen of Sioux Falls, and Jennifer (Allen) Corbin of Sioux Falls; 12 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Elaine Porter; brother, Newell “Son” Crofutt; and four great-grandchildren.