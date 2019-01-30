Wilma Vander Vorst loved being with family

Funeral services for Wilma Vander Vorst, 79, of Mobridge, will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Family Worship Center.

Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery under the direction of Kesling Funeral Home.

Doors will open at 7 p.m. on Thursday at the church for visitation and evening service.

Wilma Heleen (Nieuwsma) Vander Vorst went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Jan. 27, 2019, in Bismarck, N.D.

Wilma was born on Nov. 6, 1939, in rural Hull, N.D., to Peter F. and Henrietta (Droog) Nieuwsma. She graduated from Strasburg High School in Strasburg, N.D.

Wilma and Roger were married on March 13, 1958. They celebrated their 60th anniversary this past year with a wonderful time of celebration with family and friends.

Wilma is survived by her husband, Roger, of 60 years; children, Dorene (Don Cambra) of Worley, Idaho, Allen (Barbara) of Gettysburg, Greg (Sheryl) of Elkhorn, Neb., Doug (Kerry) of Omaha, Neb., Lanette (Will Mellott) of Medical Lake, Wash., Brad (Denette) of Mobridge, and Edie (Greg) Baldwin of Watertown; Wilma is also survived by 18 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; sisters, Marlyn Fay Van Boven and Peggy (Derrel) Laurens; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Corrine Vander Vorst, Arnold (Karen) Vander Vorst, Dale Vander Vorst, Gracey (Franklin) Nieuwsma, Willard Nieuwsma, Sandy Geffre, Monte (Judy) Vander Vorst, and Blake (Kathy) Vander Vorst; and many nieces and nephews.

Wilma was preceded in death by her parents, infant brother Franklin, father- and mother-in-law, two sisters-in-law and three brothers-in-law.

Wilma loved being with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Church was an important part of Wilma’s life, and she taught Sunday school and helped out with church activities for many years, in addition to playing the piano and organ for church services. Wilma loved teaching Sunday school to the “littles” and enjoyed helping her grandchildren and great-grandchildren learn their Bible verses, songs, and Bible stories.

Family dinners and holidays were an important part of family life, and everyone in the family remembers Thanksgiving dinners, Fourth of July picnics and grandma-sized servings for desserts and ice cream.

Wilma enjoyed gardening, especially flowers, and was very particular about how her yard appeared.

Wilma’s home and heart were always open to anyone who needed counsel, love, prayer, guidance or snacks. She was beautiful inside and out.

Wilma will be greatly missed by her family, but her memory will remain through her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. We as a family know we will join in Heaven, as Wilma received Jesus as her Savior on Feb. 10, 1980. Her favorite song, “Victory in Jesus,” expresses the family hope and joy of seeing Wilma again.

In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or Shriner’s Hospital.