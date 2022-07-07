Wishek/Linton/Ashley sweeps Post 4 in Legion baseball action

Wishek/Linton/Ashley beat Post 4 in a doubleheader for the second time in five days with a pair of wins in Wishek, North Dakota, on Friday.

Wishek/Linton/Ashley beat Post 4 12-2 and 7-6.

Game one was closer than the final score. Post 4 trailed just 5-2 after four innings before the home team scored two in the fifth inning and five in the sixth to put the game away.

Wishek/Linton/Ashley led 3-0 when Post 4 scored two runs in the third. Easton Eisemann reached on an error and Jackson Eisemann walked before Taylon Carmody drove them both home with a single.

Carmody and Matthew Robinson had the only Mobridge hits. Holden Eisemann suffered the loss. He gave up four unearned runs in three innings.

Wishek/Linton/Ashley only had seven hits. Drawing 13 walks and Post 4 committing eight errors contributed greatly to the 12 runs.

Sawlei was the only player with more than a hit. He had two hits and three RBIs.

Fade struck out 16 Post 4 hitters while earning the win with a six-inning complete game.

Post 4 could not keep the lead in dropping a 7-6 game in the three-and-one-half inning nightcap.

Wishek/Linton/Ashley scored three times in the first inning for the early lead. Post 4 came back with a five-run rally in the second inning and one more run in the third to take a 6-3 lead, but the home team rallied with four runs in the fourth to earn the win.

Andrew Ulmer singled to start the second inning. That was followed by four consecutive walks with Carmody, Holden Eisemann, Shane Henderson and Teddy Heil drawing the free passes. A wild pitch and a groundout produced a couple runs before Jack Faehnrich singled to drive Henderson and Heil home.

In the third inning, Carmody doubled and scored on a wild pitch.

Faehnrich, Carmody and Ulmer had hits for Mobridge. Faehnrich had two RBIs and Carmody scored twice.

Jackson Eisemann took the loss in relief of Carmody.

Goettle got the win for Wishek/Linton/Ashley. Fade had two hits, while Londren and Salwei scored two runs each.

Post 4 hosts Warner-Ipswich-Northville for two games on tonight starting at 6 p.m.