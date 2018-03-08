Wolverines edge Battlers 52-51 in Region 2B semis

Herreid/Selby Area held on for a 52-51 win over Potter County in the Region 2B semifinals in Selby on Friday.

Herreid/Selby Area broke away from a 24-24 halftime tie with an 18-9 run in the third quarter. The Battlers fought their way back into the game in the fourth quarter. They chipped away the Wolverines’ nine-point lead and had a possession to win at the end, but the Herreid/Selby Area defense came up with the stop to hang on and pull off the win over their arch rival.

Emmit Bohle had a monster game for the Wolverines with a 29-point, 15 rebound, double-double. Trevor Begeman backed him up with eight points, seven rebounds, six assists and two blocked shots. Clayton Randall II added nine points.

Cole Nafziger led the Battlers with 19 points. Ben Krueger and Dawson Simon scored 13 points each.

The Wolverines advance to play 18-3 Timber Lake in the Round of 16. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. on Thursday in Fort Pierre. The winner advances to the Class B Boys State Basketball Tournament, to be held March 15 through 17 in Aberdeen.

The Wolverines beat the Panthers 67-35 in Selby on Dec. 12.

Potter County (15-7) 12 24 33 51

Herreid/Selby Area (19-3) 15 24 42 52

Potter County: Cole Nafziger 5 7-9 19, Koltin Kirby 0 0-0 0, Gage Weller 0 0-0 0, Ben Krueger 5 0-0 13, Dawson Simon 6 1-4 13, Calen Decker 2 0-0 6, Totals 18 8-13 51.

Herreid/Selby Area: Clayton Randall II 4 0-2 9, Karson Vander Vorst 1 0-0 3, Blaine Grage 1 0-0 3, Trevor Begeman 4 0-0 8, Emmit Bohle 13 3-8 29, Totals 23 3-10 52.

3-point field goals: Potter County 7 (Krueger 3, Nafziger 2, Decker 2); Herreid/Selby Area 3 (Randall, Vander Vorst, Grage). Rebounds: Herreid/Selby Area 29 (Bohle 15, T. Begeman 7). Fouls: Potter County 16; Herreid/Selby Area 15. Turnovers: Herreid/Selby Area 8.