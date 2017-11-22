Wolverines finish fourth at State B

Herreid/Selby Area defeated Hanson in the opening round en route to a fourth-place finish at the Class B State Volleyball Tournament, held at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center in Rapid City, Thursday through Saturday.

“Two words: So proud!” said coach Jody Schmidt. “I can’t ask for anything more. They left everything on the floor. They executed and played as well as they could have played.”

Hanson

After splitting the first two sets, the Wolverines took over to defeat Hanson in the opening round. The teams split the first two sets with Herreid/Selby Area winning 25-14 and Hanson winning 25-18. The Wolverines found a rhythm to win out 25-21 and 25-17.

“We watched a lot of game tape, so going in we knew we could play with them,” said Schmidt. “I do think we surprised a few people, including Hanson. We really raised our level of play and put together a solid performance.”

Herreid/Selby Area got off to a good start using seven Charlie Tisdall kills and four Rachel Fiedler aces to win the first set. Tisdall had two kills during a 4-0 run as the Wolverines opened an early 7-2 lead. She scored three straight kills, pushing the lead to 14-5. Leading 24-14, Fiedler had a back row kill for the set’s final point.

Hanson used a 4-0 run to open a 19-13 lead then scored five straight points to put away set two.

Hanson led set three 15-12 when the Wolverines made their move, starting with a four-point run to take a 16-15 lead. A Tisdall kill and a Madalyn Schumacher ace sparked the rally. With the score tied at 19-19, Schumacher had back-to-back kills as part of a 5-0 run that put the set away.

In set four, Tisdall had two early kills as the Wolverines jumped ahead 8-3. They never trailed again. The closest the Beaverettes got down the stretch was 18-14, but the Wolverines derailed any comeback thoughts by reeling off the next three points.

Tisdall finished the contest with a match-leading 24 kills. Schumacher and Fiedler reached double figures with 11 and 10 kills, respectively. Cassie Anderson did her job getting the ball to the hitters with 39 assists. Fiedler added a match-high five aces. Four players, including Madison Eisemann and Micah Schaefbauer reached double figures in digs. Tisdall and Schumacher led the defense. Tisdall had 20 digs, while Schumacher had 2.5 blocks.

Jada Campbell led a balanced Hanson offense with 13 kills. Heather Kayser had 38 assists, two aces and 22 digs.

Northwestern

The defending state champion Northwestern Wildcats were not going to slowed on their way to a second straight title when they met up with the Wolverines.

The Wildcats jumped out to a 6-1 lead in the first set and never looked back, beating the Wolverines 25-12, 25-9, 25-16.

“We just couldn’t compete with their firepower and fast offense,” said Schmidt. “Their size at the net and aggressive serving really affected our play.”

In the third set, Tisdall had a kill to give the Wolverines a 12-11 lead and another for a 13-12 lead. They were the only two Herreid/Selby Area leads of the match.

Northwestern held the Wolverines to just 12 kills. Tisdall had five, Fiedler four and Jada Krein three.

Riley Grandpre led three Wildcats win double figure kills with 15. Miranda Thorson dealt five aces.

Chester Area

In one of the most exciting matches of the entire tournament, Chester Area held off Herreid/Selby Area for a 3-1 win in the third-place match. All four sets were tightly contested with the Wolverines winning 25-23 in the opener. Chester Area won the next three, taking set two 25-21, before needed overtime in sets three and four. The Flyers held on in both sets, winning 26-24 and 27-25.

This is the kind of match it was. Set one featured 13 ties and five lead changes. Set two had five ties and three lead changes. Set four had nine ties and six lead changes, while set four had seven ties and four lead changes.

“This will go down as one I always remember,” said Schmidt. “It didn’t end the way we wanted, but I wasn’t disappointed with their effort and play.”

In set one, the Wolverines finished with a three-point flourish to turn a 23-22 deficit into a 25-23 win. Fiedler and Schumacher had back-to-back blocks before Fiedler finished the set with a kill.

Herreid/Selby Area trailed most of set two, but by never more than three points until the Flyers went on a 3-1 run to end the set. Jadon Wages had two straight kills to secure the last two points.

Set three was back-and-forth down the stretch. Chester Area led 22-21 before two straight Tisdall kills gave the Wolverines a 23-22 lead. A Schumacher kill gave the Wolverines a 24-23 lead, but the Flyers used a block, a kill and another block to win the set.

Set four was even tighter in the end with the teams tied at 23s, 24s and 25s before Chester Area scored two straight with a Wages kills and a Hanna Reiff ace to win the hard-fought, close-as-close-can-be match.

Tisdall had another outstanding day, leading all hitters with 31 kills. Fiedler scored 12 kills and Schumacher had 11. Anderson passed for 54 assists. Fiedler had her second multi-ace serving match with three.

The defenders on each side of the net put on a show. Herreid/Selby Area had 143 digs with a bevy of girls recording more than 20. Fiedler had 29, Eisemann and Tisdall 27 each and Schaefbauer and Anderson 22 each. Chester Area had 133 digs led by Reiff with a match-leading 36, Wages and Larson with 25 each and Kenna Brown with 24.

Schmidt said that, despite losing, the girls were at the top of their game.

“They fought so hard,” said Schmidt. “I don’t know if I have ever seen five girls with 20-plus digs in a game. We missed only two serves on the night. Our hitters were facing some great blocking.”

She added that, along with this being a night to remember, this was a season and a team to remember.

“I don’t have words for how satisfying it was to see them perform to the best of their ability,” said Schmidt. “It was heartwarming to watch these girls play for their fans, their teammates, and for me, putting all thoughts of themselves aside. I will surely miss this team.”

Schmidt said the Herreid/Selby Area faithful were also a big part of the team’s success.

“We had tremendous fan support,” said Schmidt, “which makes the girls want to play harder.”

All-Tournament

After recording 70 kills, 55 digs and three aces, Tisdall was named to the All-Tournament Team.

“Charlie had a great tournament,” said Schmidt. “She can really take over a game, but she is the first to point out that without the pass and without the set, she couldn’t get it done.

Tisdall is joined on the select team by: Caitlyn Fischbach, Riley Grandpre and Madelyn Groft of state champion Northwestern; Peyton Ellingson, Laura Oschner and Morgan Rozell of runner-up Warner; Dakota Alfson and Hanna Reiff of Chester Area; Heather Kayser of Hanson; Taylee Indahl of Burke/South Central; and Courtney Bauman of Deubrook Area.

Herreid/Selby Area (30-2) 25 18 25 25

Hanson (27-3) 14 25 21 17

Herreid/Selby Area: Serving 9 aces (Rachel Fiedler 5, Maddie Schumacher 2, Charlie Tisdall 2); Setting 44 assists (Cassie Anderson 39, Micah Schaefbauer 5); Hitting 47 kills (Tisdall 24, Schumacher 11, Fiedler 10, Jada Krein 2); Blocks 4 (Schumacher 2.5, Schaefbauer .5, Krein .5, Feidler .5); Digs 91 (Tisdall 20, Anderson 17, Fiedler 17, Schaefbauer 13, Madison Eisemann 11, Hannah Feist 6, Nicole Ochsner 4, Schumacher 2, Krein 1).

Hanson: Serving 6 aces (Brookelyn Weber 2, Heather Kayser 2, Tessa Zens 1, Megan Guericke 1); Setting 44 assists (Kayser 38, Jacy Waldera 2, Weber 2, Zens 1, Guericke 1); Hitting 45 kills (Jada Campbell 13, Brookelyn Slaba 10, Brookelyn Weber 10, Allison Bahmuller 7, Kayser 4, Waldera 1); Blocks 2 (Weber 1, Bahmuller 1); Digs 82 (Kayser 22, Weber 15, Zens 12, Slaba 12, Waldera 10, Guericke 6, Bahmuller 2, Campbell 2, Ellie Tuschen 1).

Herreid/Selby Area (30-3) 12 9 16

Northwestern (34-1) 25 25 25

Herreid/Selby Area: Serving 0 aces; Setting 11 assists (Cassie Anderson 11); Hitting 12 kills (Charlie Tisdall 5, Rachel Fiedler 4, Jada Krein 3); Blocks 2 (Madalyn Schumacher 1, Fiedler 1); Digs 42 (Tisdall 8, Fiedler 8, Madison Eisemann 7, Anderson 7, Hannah Feist 6, Micah Schaefbauer 2, Rylee Rossow 2, Schumacher 1, Krein 1)

Northwestern: Serving 8 aces (Miranda Thorson 5, Hannah Schentzel 2, Madalyn Groft 1); Setting 47 assists (M. Groft 38, Addison Sparling 5, Peyton Groft 1, Riley Grandpre 1, Samantha Olson 1, Sydney Schell 1); Hitting 47 kills (Grandpre 15, Evy Peterson 11, Caitlyn Fischbach 10, M. Groft 5, Schell 4, Sparling 2); Blocks 1 (Fischbach .5, Peterson .5); Digs 54 (Sparling 12, P. Groft 10, M. Groft 8, Olson 7, Peterson 7, Grandpre 3, Thorson 3, Fischbach 2, Schell 2).

Herreid/Selby Area (30-4) 25 21 24 25

Chester Area (27-5) 23 25 26 27

Herreid/Selby Area: Serving 6 aces (Rachel Fiedler 3, Madison Eisemann, Micah Schaefbauer, Charlie Tisdall); Setting 58 assists (Cassie Anderson 54, Schaefbauer 3, Tisdall 1); Hitting 58 kills (Tisdall 31, Fiedler 12, Madalyn Schumacher 11, Jada Krein 4); Blocks 5 (Schumacher 2.5, Fiedler 2.5); Digs 143 (Fiedler 29, Eisemann 27, Tisdall 27, Schaefbauer 22, Anderson 22, Schumacher 11, Hannah Feist 3, Krein 2).

Chester Area: Serving 5 aces (Hanna Reiff 2, Makenna Larson 2, Kenna Brown 1); Setting 63 assists (Hailey Ewoldt 56, Ella Pry 3, Brown 3, Larson 1); Hitting 67 kills (Dakota Alfson 21, Jadon Wages 20, Larson 12, Jennilee Hoyer 7, Ewoldt 5, Pry 2); Blocks 9.5 (Hoyer 3, Pry 2.5, Alfson 2, Ewoldt 1, Wages 1); Digs 133 (Reiff 36, Wages 25, Larson 25, Brown 24, Ewoldt 13, Alfson 6, Pry 3, Hoyer 1).