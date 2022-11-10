Wolverines pluck Eagles 62-30 in Class 9B semifinals game

The Wolverines did not waste any time, building a 32-0 lead in the first quarter on their way to a 62-30 win over Irene-Wakonda in the Class 9B semifinals in Herreid on Friday.

The Wolverines put their first points on the board in just 17 seconds when Brenden Begeman took the handoff on the first snap from scrimmage, went off the right side of the line and tore untouched for a 65-yard touchdown. Tray Hettick’s ensuing two-point conversion gave the Wolverines and 8-0 lead.

It looked like Irene-Wakonda was going to match Herreid/Selby Area after plays of 19 and 29 yards took the Eagles all the way down to the Wolverine 15-yard line. The Wolverines responded with a sack by Trevor Gill. After an Eagle’s holding, Gill sacked quarterback Dashel Spurrell for a second time on fourth down. The drive that had made it to the 15, ended at the 36.

It did not take long for the Wolverines to take advantage. After Begeman picked up seven yards on two carries, Hettick found Darion Barker for 12 yards and then hit Gill at the five-yard line. Gill caught the ball, then fumbled and then recovered the ball in the end zone for a touchdown and a 14-0 lead.

On the Eagles’ second play on the ensuing drive, Hettick picked off a pass and returned it to the Irene-Wakonda 34-yard line. On the Wolverines’ first snap, Hettick took a quarterback draw, found an opening and ran 34 yards to the end zone to give Herreid/Selby Area a three-touchdown lead with 5:18 left in the first quarter.

An Eagles three-and-out gave the Wolverines the ball back at the 43-yard line. Begeman picked up 26 yards on the first play, and five plays later ran the ball into the corner of the end zone on an option play to make the score 32-0 with 1:28 left in the first quarter.

Irene-Wakonda scored its first touchdown on the its next drive. The Eagles drove 65 yards in 12 plays, scoring on a 26-yard Spurrell to Garrett Libby pass.

Herreid/Selby Area answered by going 66 yards in just five plays. The drive ended on Begeman’s third touchdown run. This one from two yards out.

Irene-Wakonda then had its longest play of the game when Spurrell went 60 yards to cut the Eagle deficit to 40-16 with 7:55 left in the first half.

Late in the second quarter, the Wolverines put together an eight-play, 65-yard drive that started with a 28-yard Begeman run and ended with Hettick taking the ball right up the gut and into the end zone from five yards out. Hettick’s second scoring run gave the Wolverines a 46-16 lead at the half.

Irene-Wakonda got the ball to start the second half and promptly fumbled on its second snap. Begeman recovered the fumble and five plays later cashed it in with a seven-yard touchdown run that give the Herreid/Selby Area a 54-16 lead at set up a running clock for the rest of the game.

That didn’t mean the scoring was done. Irene-Wakonda scored on a one-yard Spurrell run in the third quarter and a 17-yard Clay Broderson run in the fourth quarter.

In between, Begeman ripped off a 51-yard run for his fifth touchdown of the day. It was also his last carry of the game. His game? He had 28 carries for 322 yards. Adding to his total, Begeman now has 6,598 career yards rushing, leaving him within striking distance of the 6,806 yards by South Dakota high school career rushing leader Luke Loudenberg.

Championship game

The one seed Herreid/Selby Area Wolverines (11-0) take on the two seed Hitchcock-Tulare Patriots (11-0) at 11 a.m. on Thursday in the Class 9B championship game at the DakotaDome in Vermillion.

Irene-Wakonda (5-6) 0 16 6 8- 30

Herreid/Selby Area (11-0) 32 14 16 0- 62

First Quarter

H/SA- Brenden Begeman 65 run (Tray Hettick run) 11:43

H/SA- Trevor Gill 35 pass from Hettick (Begeman run) 6:15

H/SA- Hettick 34 run (Begeman run) 5:20

H/SA- Begeman 9 run (Begeman run)

Second Quarter

IW- Garrett Libby 26 pass from Dashel Spurrell (Chase Dahlerup run) 9:27

H/SA- Begeman 2 run (Darion Barker pass from Hettick) 8:15

IW- Spurrell 60 run (Clay Broderson run) 7:55

H/SA- Hettick 5 run (conversion failed) 1:44

Third Quarter

H/SA- Begeman 7 run (Hettick run) 9:55

IW- Spurrell 1 run (conversion failed) 3:24

H/SA- Begeman 51 run (Gill pass from Hettick) 2:38

Fourth Quarter

IW- Broderson 17 run (Miles Dollman pass from Spurrell) 2:33

Irene Wakonda: Rushing 24-221 (Spurrell 15-114, Dahlerup 5-57, Broderson 4-50); Passing 12-24-1-154 (Spurrell 12-24-1-154, Miles Pollman 0-1-0-0); Receiving (Pollman 3-59, Libby 3-48, Broderson 2-21, Jens Hansen 3-15, Dahlerup 1-11); 10 first downs; 2 turnovers; 7-40 penalties.

Herreid/Selby Area: Rushing 44-419 (Begeman 28-322, Hettick 11-75, Mason Vetter 1-20, Houston Hauge 1-4, Wayde Grage 2-(-4)); Passing (Hettick 7-9-0-109); Receiving (Gill 4-27, Barker 3-37); 15 first downs; 1 turnover; 4-50 penalties. Defense: Nathan Bradford 8 tackles, .5 sack, Begeman 8 tackles, fumble recovery, Trevor Gill 6 tackles, 2.5 sacks, Cole Zabel 5 tackles, Hunter Friend 4 tackles, sack, Collin Tisdall 4 tackles, Tray Hettick inception.