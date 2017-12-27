Women sentenced on felonies charges

Two women who pleaded guilty to felonies on Monday, Dec. 18, in Fifth Circuit Court in Selby, will be spending time behind bars.

Wynter Karima, 22, of Mobridge, pleaded guilt to unauthorized ingestion of a controlled substance, a Class 5 felony, and received a suspended imposition of sentence. She was sentenced to serve 30 days in the Walworth County Jail with credit for time already served.

Karima was also ordered to serve three years probation and must adhere to all rules set by the court services officer (CSO). Those include participating in the HOPE Program, not possessing or consuming any drugs or alcohol and submitting to warrantless search and seizure of body, personal items and home at any time at the request of the CSO.

Karima was also ordered to pay a fine of $500, $104 in court costs and must also reimburse Walworth County for her court appointed attorney.

If Karima violates any of these conditions, the judge may impose the full sentence of a Class 5 felony, which is five years in the state penitentiary and a fine of up to $10,000.

Kathryn E. Alm, 24, of Montana, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol, third offense, a Class 6 felony.

She received a suspended imposition of sentence and was ordered to serve 22 days in the Walworth County Jail, credit for 1 and half days already served.

Alm was order to pay a $500 fine, $104 in court costs, $104 for a blood test, $50 DUI surcharge and must also reimburse Walworth County for her court appointed attorney.

Alm was sentenced to serve two years probation and must adhere to all rules set by the CSO during that time. She must also submit to warrantless search and seizure of body and personal possessions for those two years.

If she fails to follow the rules of her probation the full sentence of a Class 6 felony, two years in the state penitentiary and/or a fine of up to $4,000, can be imposed by the judge at any time.