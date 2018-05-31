Work on Highway 12 Bridge starts June 4

The South Dakota Department of Transportation says substructure repair on the Missouri River Bridge located one-mile west of Mobridge on Highway 12/1806 is set to begin Thursday, June 7.

The bridge will be restricted to one 13-foot wide lane of traffic during daytime work hours, approximately 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. CDT, and controlled with flaggers. Over-width loads will need to use an alternate route during this time.

Normal two-way traffic will be restored during the overnight and off-work hours.

Corr Construction is the contractor on this $334,425 project with an expected completion date of July 21.

For complete road construction information, visit www.safetravelusa.com/sd or dial 511.