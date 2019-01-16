Wrestlers earn three runners-up at Battler tourney

Three Tigers earned runner-up at the Battler Invitational in Gettysburg on Saturday.

Jacob Steiger took second at 126, Isaac Olson at 152 and Tucson Freeman at 160. Jon Keller and Kyler Pearman took fourth and fifth, respectively, at 220, and Tucker Holzer took sixth at 170.

The bad news is that Olson and Holzer suffered injuries and ended their days with forfeit losses.

Olson beat Joe Woodring of Redfield Area 15-0 and Nathan Schauer of South Border 6-0, but a back injury made him sit out a chance to take on number one ranked (by Dakota Grappler) Alex Aesoph of Faulkton Area.

Holzer pinned Hunter Stambach of Cheyenne-Eagle Butte/Dupree but injured a knee during a loss to Gage Carter of Faulkton Area. That caused Holzer give up injury forfeits the next two rounds and settle for sixth.

Neither wrestler will appear on the mat the rest of the week and maybe not until the Lee Wolf in Aberdeen on Jan. 26.

“At this point in the season there’s no sense in rushing back,” said coach Nathan Ford. “If it takes a week or more to heal that’s okay. These guys are state contenders and that’s when they need to be healthy.”

Steiger rolled for three rounds, pinning Lincoln Fortin of Warner/Northwestern, beating Koltyn Forbes of Potter County 12-2 and Jon Schockley of South Border 10-4. The finals were not so much fun as Steiger ran into Class A’s second-ranked Collin Powell of Chamberlain and fell 13-0.

Freeman pinned Aaron Smith of Potter County and beat Remington Rossow of Chamberlain 13-7 before falling 9-2 to 18-3 Jake Herr of South Border in the championship.

“Tucson came out ready to wrestle,” said Ford, “so did Jacob. I don’t think Powell thought Jacob would wrestle him that tough.”

Keller lost two matches to Gunnar Gehring of Pierre JV while taking fourth at 220. Before the first loss he pinned Gunner Ristau of Chamberlain. Before the second loss he pinned Sydney Tubbs of Stanley County.

Pearman lost to Tubbs in the opening round before fighting his way back and beating Tubbs 9-1 in the fifth-place match. In between, Pearman beat Ristau and Steven Fullerton of Pierre JV and lost to Gehring.

Thursday

The Tigers host the second of their two home meets on Thursday, starting at 5:30 p.m. The Tigers host Faulkton Area, Sully Buttes and Linton/HMB.

Saturday, the Tigers wrestle at the Winner Invitational against host Winner Area, Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon, Burke/Gregory, Custer/Edgemont, Philip Area, Potter County, Stanley County, Sully Buttes, Sunshine Bible Academy and Wagner.

Then on Tuesday, the Tigers will wrestle at the Lemmon Round-Robin.

Battler Invitational

Team Scores: South Border, N.D., 204.5, Chamberlain 203, Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wolsey-Wessington 170, Redfield Area 162.5, Faulkton Area 102, Potter County 87, Stanley County 82.5, Mobridge-Pollock 82, Sunshine Bible Academy 62.5, Pierre JF 54, Standing Rock, N.D., 45, Deuel 38, Ipswich/Leola/Bowdle 29, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte/Dupree 27, Lemmon/McIntosh 20, Warner/Northwestern 8, Faith 7, McLaughlin 4, Sully Buttes 2.

106: Remmington Ford (4-9): was defeated by Chase Hanson, Stanley County, 4-2; was pinned by Jaxon Quail, Deuel, 3:43.

113: Isaac Aman (11-9): was pinned by Keegan Haider, Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wolsey-Wessington, 3:01; defeated Parker Gill, Ipswich/Loela/Bowdle, 15-0 technical fall; was defeated by Jace Nitschke, South Border, 6-5.

126: Jacob Steiger (19-9) second place: pinned Lincoln Fortin, Warner/Northwestern, 1:46; defeated Koltyn Forbes, Potter County, 12-2 major decision; defeated Jon Schockley, South Border, 10-4; was defeated by Collin Powell, Chamberlain, 13-0 major decision.

145: Trenton Two Hearts (0-2): was pinned by Teigan Clark, Sunshine Bible Academy, :48; was pinned by Garret Ristau, Chamberlain, 1:34.

152: Isaac Olson (19-5) second place: defeated Joe Woodring, Redfield Area, 15-0 technical fall; defeated Nathan Schauer, South Border, 6-0; lost by injury default to Alex Aesoph, Faulkton Area.

160: Tucson Freeman (12-11) second place: pinned Aaron Smith, Potter County, 1:55; defeated Remington Rossow, Chamberlain, 13-7; was defeated by Jake Herr, South Border, 9-2.

170: Tucker Holzer (14-11) sixth place: pinned Hunter Stambach, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte/Dupree, 1:34; was pinned by Gage Carter, Faulkton Area, 3:14; lost by injury forfeit to Seth TeBay, Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wolsey-Wessington; lost in injury forfeit to Hunter Stambach, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte/Dupree.

182: Josh Norder (5-10): was pinned by Jace Burma, Sunshine Bible Academy, 4:49; was defeated by Dominick Harrison, Standing Rock, 7-0.

195: Cole Wellner (2-3): was pinned by Rylie Stevens, Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wolsey-Wessington, 1:02; was pinned by Lucien Peterson, South Border, 1:19.

220: Kyler Pearman (8-3) fifth place: was pinned by Sydney Tubbs, Stanley County, 5:07; pinned Gunner Ristau, Chamberlain, 4:13; defeated Steven Fullerton, Pierre JV, 8-4; was pinned by Gunnar Gehring, Pierre JV, :42; defeated Sydney Tubbs, Stanley County, 9-1 major decision.

220 unattached: Jon Keller (10-6) fourth place: pinned Gunner Ristau, Chamberlain, 5:07; was pinned by Gunnar Gehring, Pierre JV, 4:54; pinned Grady Fey, Redfield Area, 1:38; pinned Sydney Tubbs, Stanley County, 1:35; was pinned by Gunnar Gehring, Pierre JV, 2:46.