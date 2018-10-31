Young Tigers compete at state meet

The young Tiger track team did not earn any high finishes but did gain valuable experience at the State A Cross Country Meet held Saturday, Oct. 20, at Yankton Trail Park in Sioux Falls.

The sophomores were the first to cross the finish line. Blaise Thompson took 51st at 18:11.65. Kamron Pearman took 105th at 19:31.41. Both runners had career-best times.

Eighth-grader Remmington Ford took 116th at 19:59.39. Freshmen Caelan McCollam and Chad Good Shield finished 123rd and 129th, respectively. McCollam ran 20:38.68, while Good Shield ran 21:49.6.

“It was a great learning experience for the young team,” said coach JJ Beadle. “I didn’t expect any of our runners to place quite yet this year. However, I was glad they had the opportunity to run at state. It is a different experience running with 100-plus runners and listening to the fans cheer throughout the entire race.”

The Tigers are the first team to run as a team at state since 2009. That team had McCollam’s older brother Skyler, Jordan Slater, Max Sauer, Sawyer Sandquist and Sutton Sandquist.

“I’m hopeful we have a few runners place in the top 25 next year,” said Beadle.

Beadle hopes to have even more success from the Tigers, and the Lady Tigers, next fall, as the entire team is young. The Lady Tigers were led this year by eighth-graders Gretchen Olson and Mariah Goehring and seventh graders Heidi Olson and Ryli Thompson.

“I am very excited about next year as I am expecting some of our girl runners to make it to state, too,” said Beadle. “Our young team just keeps getting better and better.”

The Lady Tigers have not sent a full team to state since 2006. That team featured Caitlyn Friesz, Daysia Wiederholt, Maddie Frederick, Lexy Heumiller and Bailey Johnson.

Alec Atwood of Beresford won the boys’ title, while Ella Beyers of Chamberlain won the girls’ title. Custer won both team titles.