Zane Schulz was longtime local carpenter

Zane Schulz, 68, of Mobridge, passed away peacefully Aug.3, 2018, at the Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls after a courageous battle with cancer.

Zane was born Nov. 15, 1949, to Rudy and Helen (Moser) Schulz in McLaughlin.

In school, he was involved in Boy Scouts and numerous sports. He graduated from McLaughlin High School in 1968.

Zane was united in marriage to Janie Schneider in 1976 and was a longtime resident of Mobridge.

Zane worked as an auto mechanic for several years before starting his own carpentry business in Mobridge.

He enjoyed spending time with his two grandchildren whenever he got the chance. His hobbies included fishing, golfing, making furniture, cooking, and playing cribbage. He loved to take his grandchildren fishing when they would come to Mobridge.

Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Janie of Mobridge; daughter, Leasa (Carl) Kulm of Pipestone, Minn.; stepchildren, Paul Schneider of Mobridge and Paula (Kelly) Cape of Hot Springs; grandchildren, Caden and Brielle Kulm; one sister, Kaye (Terry) Snow of Baltic; and a host of additional relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018, at 2 p.m. at Cornerstone Community Church in Mobridge.

A private burial will be held at a later date.