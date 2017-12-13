Zona Young taught school in McLaughlin

Zona Young, 90, of Aberdeen and formerly of McLaughlin, passed away on Nov. 9, 2017, at Angelhaus Regional Basic Care Center in Aberdeen with her family by her side.

Her memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 22, 2017, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Aberdeen with Pastor Tim Sersen and Zona’s niece Jan (Schreiber) Ingerson officiating.

A private family interment will take place at Riverside Memorial Cemetery, Aberdeen, under the direction of Schriver’s Memorial Mortuary and Crematory.

There will be no visitation prior to the service.

Zona Lou Schreiber was born on Jan. 3, 1927, to Arthur J. and Hertha (Fauth) Schreiber in Aberdeen. This is the area where she was raised and attended school. During her time at Aberdeen Central she was involved with music and writing, including being a song leader for basketball. Zona received a bachelor’s degree in education at Northern State Teachers College in Aberdeen. While in college, she continued to be involved in music, journalism, student government, her local church, and was a Gypsy Queen nominee in 1946.

Zona became a teacher to “see the world.” She made it to McLaughlin where she taught English and was play director for several years. There she met and married Guilford E. Young in October of 1950. Gil was a farmer and implement dealer in McLaughlin. In addition to raising four children, Zona was involved deeply in Redeemer Lutheran Church where she served on Women of the Church Board, sang in the choir and taught Sunday school. She was also a member of Eastern Star and was involved in a variety of other community activities. Zona loved having coffee with friends, dancing with Gil on a Saturday night, and traveling.

Zona’s husband Gil died in 1988. She remained in McLaughlin until 1996 when she moved back to Aberdeen to be close to her daughter. There she became a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.

Zona suffered from dementia and was a resident at Angelhaus for the past seven years.

Grateful to have shared Zona’s life are her children, Arthur (Paige) Young of Warrensburg, Mo., Jill (Jim) Stephenson of Aberdeen, and Thomas (Joanne) Young of Onida; six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Zona was preceded in death by her husband, Guilford; her son, Jerry Young; her parents; three brothers and two sisters.