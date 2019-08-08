Zucchini season upon us, here are some recipes

In a Christmas letter from a friend in Napoleon N.D., I found this gem. She was touting the benefits of living in a small town.

She said, “Napoleon is a wonderful place to live and bring up your children. It is safe. In fact we don’t lock our car or our house except in zucchini season.”

The wonderful, dreaded, prolific zucchini is the bane of new gardeners. Where an experienced gardener may plant one or at most two plants, the beginner, thinking more is better, may exceed that. Zucchini is extremely productive and overwhelming. We all appreciate getting free produce from our neighbors, but multiples from every neighbor in town is beyond anyone’s ability to cope.

Zucchini is super low in calories and low in starch, 1 cup of zucchini is only 19 calories. Zucchini is a summer squash and is high in vitamin C and anti-inflammatory properties so it is good for your heart and your eyes. The skin of the zucchini has properties that are food for your thyroid and it is a good source of potassium.

So here are some ways to use Zucchini.

First of all you can cut up a fresh zucchini and use it in a salad. With greens, cucumber and tomato and Dorothy Lynch dressing, it’s one of my favorites. I also like to slice it and boil it in chicken broth as a side vegetable.

In the July 28, 1999 Cook of the Week column, Andre Davis shared this recipe for zucchini casserole:

Zucchini Casserole

1 zucchini cubed, unpeeled

1/2 cup uncooked rice

salt

pepper

garlic salt

oregano

sliced tomatoes

chopped onions

chopped green peppers

Velveeta cheese

Bacon

Butter a casserole dish. Layer cubed zucchini on bottom followed by rice and a layer of fresh sliced tomatoes. Sprinkle layer with seasonings, and continue layers. Top final layer with cheese and uncooked bacon. Bake at 350 degrees for 1 hour.

Rev. Gary Street gave us this recipe for zucchini bread on July 1, 2009:

Zucchini Bread

2 cups sugar

1 cup canola or vegetable oil

3 eggs well beaten

2 cups shredded zucchini

1 tbsp vanilla

3 cups sifted flour

1 tsp salt

1 tsp soda

1/2 tsp baking powder

3/4 tsp nutmeg

3 tsp cinnamon

Mix first five ingredients well. Add dry ingredients and blend. Pour into a 9×4 pan. Bake for 60 min in 350 degree oven. Check for doneness before removing from oven.

Isabella “Peggy” Miller in the July 26, 1989 Cook of the Week claimed to have 7 zucchini plants and I believe it since I received zucchini from her. She fried zucchini, pickled it, made noodles out of it and baked with it. Her zucchini bread was just like Rev. Street’s, but she added raisins. Here are her zucchini cookies:

Zucchini Cookies

1 cup shortening

1 cup sugar

2 eggs

2 cups grated zucchini

2/3 tsp salt

2 tsp vanilla

4 cups flour

2 tsp cinnamon

2 tsp baking powder

2 tsp baking soda

Cream together the shortening and sugar. Add eggs, zucchini, salt and vanilla. Sift the dry ingredients. Mix in. Drop by spoonfuls onto cookie sheet and bake at 375 degrees for eight minutes. Top with almond-flavored powdered sugar frosting. Makes seven dozen cookies. Frosting ingredients include 1 cup powdered sugar, 3/4 tsp almond flavoring, milk and butter.

Peggy Van Beek of Pollock makes a chocolate zucchini bread by adding 1/2 cup cocoa to the basic recipe. Here are her zucchini brownies from June 23, 1999:

Zucchini Brownies

2 cups sugar

1 cup oil

4 eggs

2 cups zucchini, grated

2 tsp vanilla

3 cups flour

1 tsp soda

1/2 tsp salt

1 tsp cinnamon

4 tbsp cocoa

1/2 cup nuts

Combine in order given, sifting dry ingredients together before adding, then add nuts. Bake at 350 degrees for about 30-35 minutes.

Frosting

2 cups sugar

1/2 cup milk

1/2 cup margarine

1/2 cup cocoa

Combine in small pan, stir until it boils, then boil 1 minute. Add vanilla and beat until right consistency for spreading.

From the 1884-1976 Trinity Lutheran Cookbook Carolyn Paulson shared this Zucchini Beef Skillet:

Zucchini Beef Skillet

1 lb ground beef

1 cup chopped onion

3/4 cup chopped green pepper

1 clove garlic, minced

1 1/2 tsp salt

1/4 tsp pepper

1 Tbsp chili powder

5 cups sliced zucchini

2 lg tomatoes, peeled and chopped

1 1/4 cups fresh kernel corn, 3 medium-sized ears

2 tbsp chopped pimentos

1/4 cup chopped parsley

Saute’ beef, onion, green pepper and garlic in 12” skillet until well browned. Add remaining ingredients. Cover and simmer 10-15 minutes or until vegetables are tender. Makes 6 servings.